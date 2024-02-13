Russia could launch another major offensive after "elections" in March – Borrell

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell has said that after the Russian presidential "elections" in March, Russia could launch another major offensive in Ukraine.

Source: Borrell in his blog after a visit to Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Another major Russian offensive could be starting in the months after the Russian ‘elections’ in March. However, I have found that the Ukrainian people remain determined to continue the fight and I saw their ingenuity and resilience at work."

Details: He stressed that, unlike their Russian counterparts, Ukrainian soldiers know what they are fighting for and they are not lacking motivation.

"But they (Ukrainian soldiers – ed.) cannot do it without our support, which has to increase urgently. What the EU and its Member States do in the coming months to provide Ukraine with the tools to withstand a Russian offensive will be decisive, for both Ukraine, but also for the security of the European Union," Borrell said.

He called on EU member states to work with their defence companies to renegotiate contracts and prioritise the supply of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

Background:

Borrell paid a two-day visit to Kyiv last week, where he addressed the need for political unity, the implementation of reforms and the need for democratic mechanisms to work effectively.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy asked the EU to provide additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems.

Read Borrell’s speech in the Verkhovna Rada: Ukraine's victory with "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles

Support UP or become our patron!