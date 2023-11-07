Russia could resume targeting Ukraine’s energy system when cold weather arrives — as early as next week

Russia may resume its large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as cold weather sets in, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson, Natalia Humeniuk, told Ukraine’s 24 TV channel on Nov. 7, adding that this is a possible scenario, but not a necessary one.

Cold weather and snow could arrive in Ukraine as early as Nov. 14.

"The Russians started missile attacks during the so-called heating season (in 2022). This year's fall is significantly warmer than last year’s, and if we're talking about November, when the temperature is high, it does not really correspond to the characteristics of the heating season. This can happen with a cold snap," she said.

Ukraine is, for the first time, implementing systems to protect critical infrastructure from Russian attacks — both active and passive. The former is provided by air defense, and the latter by "systems that we will not talk about," said Energy Minister German Halushchenko.

In October, the Ukrainian government supported the establishment of a coordination headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions. The headquarters will respond to attacks and coordinate the aftermath.

Since October 2022, Russia has been actively launching large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Over several months, Ukraine experienced more than 10 waves of large-scale Russian attacks, with dozens of missiles of various types and ranges being launched by Russia against civilian infrastructure.

Due to the power shortage in the energy system, the Energy Ministry had to cut off electricity to consumers, but despite the harsh winter for Ukrainians, Moscow was unable to achieve its goal of causing a complete blackout in Ukraine.

