Russia counts cost of missteps, vaccine refusals as COVID tide keeps rising

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Polina Nikolskaya and Maxim Shemetov
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Polina Nikolskaya and Maxim Shemetov

ORYOL, Russia (Reuters) - Ambulance attendant Roman Stebakov has come face-to-face with COVID-19 many times - but he'd rather take his chances with the disease than get himself injected with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

"I won't get vaccinated until, I don't know, they break me and vaccinate me by force. I don't see the point in it, there are no guarantees it's safe," says the paramedic from Oryol, 300 km (185 miles) south of Moscow.

Outside one of the city's hospitals, a young woman, Alina, is clutching a bunch of papers certifying her grandmother's death. The old woman was unvaccinated and died of COVID-19 three weeks after being admitted.

But despite her loss, Alina, 26, says she won't take the vaccine because she has heard too many scare stories.

"There's not enough data, not enough checks."

Their attitudes help explain why the first nation in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine - and then export it to more than 70 countries - is struggling to inoculate its own population and has racked up record 24-hour death tolls on 21 days in the past month.

In conversations with Reuters, doctors and officials reeled off a host of factors that have fed the spread of the disease and forced Russia to revert to its tightest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic.

Besides vaccine hesitancy, they cited mixed messaging from the authorities, inconsistent policies, unreliable statistics and attempts to shift responsibility away from Moscow and on to the leaders of Russia's republics and regions.

The health ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment for this story.

WAITING IN AMBULANCES

At Oryol's Botkin Hospital, chief physician Alexander Lyalyukhin traced the origin of the latest and most virulent COVID wave to three weeks after the start of the school year in September. At that point some Russian regions sent students home for remote learning. Oryol, like most others, kept schools open.

The hospital is short of anaesthesists and infectious disease specialists. Most COVID patients need oxygen support and the supply is tight.

"Perhaps because the virus is more aggressive. We sometimes have fewer patients than there were in winter, but they consume more oxygen, by about a third," Lyalyukhin said.

Ambulance paramedic Dmitry Seregin said patients commonly wait for several hours in ambulances.

"The healthcare system cannot withstand such an influx. This wave is more than twice as strong in terms of the number of cases and the severity of the disease," he said.

Vladimir Nikolayev, deputy head of the regional health department, told Reuters there were still available beds and patients who needed oxygen were getting it.

"Unfortunately, if we'd carried out active vaccination we might not be in this situation," he said.

What Oryol is experiencing is typical of the country as a whole. The latest official figures on Monday showed the region ranked 40th out of Russia's 85 territories for new cases, with 326 in the previous 24 hours, and five new deaths.

As of last week, nearly 38% of people in Oryol had been injected with their first dose, compared with 39.4% nationally.

In Seregin's view, the low rates are down to official miscommunication about the vaccine. At first authorities said the injection would be good for two years, then they told people it would need renewing after six months, he said.

"Statements appear with different information from the very same people, and these make people distrustful of the state."

A source who previously worked in the COVID operations centre of one of Russia's regions said the country had locked down early at the start of the pandemic but then blundered by declaring victory too soon and going ahead with a national referendum in June 2020 on constitutional changes to allow President Vladimir Putin to run for potentially two more terms in office.

"We kind of drew a line on the coronavirus, vaccinations, masks and all the rest of it. And now we have what we have - an insane mountain of corpses," the source said.

UNRELIABLE DATA

Official figures on the pandemic's toll vary widely.

As of Monday, cumulative deaths stood at 239,693, according to the national coronavirus task force. The state statistics office puts the figure nearly twice as high, at around 462,000 between April 2020 and September 2021, while Reuters calculated that the number of excess deaths in Russia in the same period was more than 632,000 in comparison with the average mortality rate in 2015-2019.

Some experts say under-reporting of deaths has made people complacent.

"People think what's the point of me running away from it if it's no more scary than the flu," said Elena Shuraeva, head of the Oryol doctor's trade union.

Her husband Aleksei Timoshenko, a doctor at the COVID hospital, said the picture he sees at work was 6-7 times worse than implied by official figures. "And now people are afraid, they really see that many are getting sick and many are dying,” he said.

All this leaves a dilemma for Putin, who has repeatedly urged people to get vaccinated but said last month that even some of his own friends had delayed doing so.

A source close to the Kremlin said there was evidence that the latest restrictions - which include a nationwide workplace shutdown this week and increasing requirements for people to prove their vaccine status to get access to certain venues - was prompting an increase in take-up. Oryol's governor Andrei Klychkov said people were being vaccinated three times faster than before.

The source close to the Kremlin said compulsory vaccination was out of the question because it would rebound on the government. "It will be seen as an attack on freedom. And that, you know, could be like a powder keg."

(Additional reporting by Anton Zverev, Angelina Kazakova and Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: UK presses top polluters to raise climate goals

    The British government sees some cause for optimism at the COP26 talks, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the world is running out of time to defuse the “doomsday device” of climate change. World leaders were given stark warnings as their summit opened Monday by Johnson, the head of the United Nations and delegates from countries threatened by sea rise or drought because of global warming.

  • Kremlin says Sputnik Light is a valid standalone vaccine

    The Kremlin insisted on Monday that Russian-developed Sputnik Light was a standalone COVID-19 vaccine, after Russia's health minister was quoted as saying it would be used only as a booster for people who have already been inoculated. Russia had previously promoted Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of its flagship two-shot Sputnik V, as an effective standalone vaccine as well as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines. "Those are two different vaccines (Sputnik V and Sputnik Light) and the efficiency of both has absolutely been proven, not just in our country but in many countries of the world," he told a briefing.

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • Closed trial of ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi continues

    Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi testified in court for a second time Monday, addressing charges that she violated coronavirus pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign. All her defense lawyers, who previously had been able to speak with the media, have been barred by a gag order from providing details of the court proceedings. The court sessions are closed to journalists and the public, the prosecutors do not comment on them, and the state-controlled media have not reported directly on them.

  • Cooper Rush’s dad was the most excited after Cowboys QB’s incredible win

    What a moment, what a win.

  • Novavax receives first emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in Indonesia, the first such approval for the Gaithersburg biotech that has been taking its two-dose, protein-based vaccine through regulatory processes around the globe. "This is a landmark moment for Novavax and our partner, Serum Institute of India, and it is the first of many authorizations that Novavax expects in the coming weeks and months for our vaccine globally," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.

  • Blaming climate change, Turkish farmers count the cost of drought

    Rain fell on Bicar Icli's fields in southeastern Turkey for the first time in eight months last week, but he and other farmers are already counting the cost of a drought they blame on climate change. Icli has not been able to plant his winter wheat crops due to the parched soils. "There is a serious problem here in my opinion, there is a much greater risk than in previous years," said Icli, who has been working his fields in Diyarbakir province for five years.

  • Raeesah Khan shouldn’t have shared ‘untruths’ in Parliament: Pritam Singh

    The WP MP Raeesah Khan should not have “shared an account that contained untruths” in the House, said the WP’s chief Pritam Singh.

  • Black History Month should not become 'Racism History Month', says equalities minister

    Black History Month should not become "Racism History Month", the Government’s equalities minister has said, as she warned companies against holding "contrived" events to commemorate it.

  • 9,000 NYC workers on leave due to vaccine mandate

    About 9,000 New York City workers were put on unpaid leave for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.Driving the news: New York City's vaccine mandate for all city public employees went into effect on Monday. The city employs almost 400,000 workers, so that means less than 6% of the total workforce is on unpaid leave.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The city has not had

  • Maryland man admits participating in a COVID-19 vaccine scam, which involved a fake Moderna website. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

    A Maryland resident faces a long jail sentence for his role in a COVID-19 vaccine scam, which involved a duplicate version of the Moderna website.

  • Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases

    Russia has recorded a new daily high number of coronavirus cases as much of the country's businesses remain closed in an effort to counter a weekslong surge in infections. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday reported 40,993 new infections over the previous day, up more than 700 on the previous record of a day earlier. Russia has tallied new record of infections or deaths almost daily during October.

  • EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'dirty' steel

    The United States and the European Union on Sunday ended a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs and said they would work on a global arrangement to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the industry. The future EU-U.S. arrangement will be a challenge for China, which produces more than half of the world's steel and which the EU and U.S. accuse of creating overcapacity that is threatening the survival of their own steel industries. "The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry," U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters in Rome in a joint event with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

  • The political environment looks like 2014, and that's scary news for Democrats

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Resignation without explanation damages government transparency, Missouri advocates say

    ‘Anytime that you have an unexplained departure from government it suggests that there is something wrong,’ said David Roland of the Freedom Center of Missouri, a libertarian group that advocates for government transparency.

  • Trump is trying to keep call logs and handwritten memos away from Capitol riot investigators

    Trump is trying to keep call logs and handwritten memos away from Capitol riot investigators

  • Russia’s Petty Race With the West Ends in Dire COVID Crisis

    Yevgeny SofiychukAfter a devastating few months, the latest COVID surge is easing across much of the world. But while most countries are getting better, Russia is actually getting worse.And for one main reason. “A significant percentage of Russians fear the vaccine more than the virus,” Anna Gotlib, a Russian-born philosopher and bioethicist at Brooklyn College, told The Daily Beast.And the Russian government, rather than battling vaccine skepticism, has actually encouraged it. All in the hope o

  • Two Thirds of China’s Top Developers Breach a ‘Red Line’ on Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s indebted developers are struggling to meet Beijing’s tighter financing rules. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeTwo-thirds of the top 30 Chinese property firms by sales ranked by the China Real Estate Info Corp. have breached at

  • China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. China's sprawling manufacturing sector has steadily slowed this year, with output in September growing at its most feeble pace since March 2020 due to environmental curbs, power rationing and higher raw material prices.

  • China Online Medicine Shares Tumble as Beijing Clarifies Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese online health-care providers have been battered since the government released draft rules last week that deepened concerns about restrictions on growth potential for the sector.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsPing An