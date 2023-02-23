As Russia counts losses in thousands at Bakhmut, wounded ‘Wagnerites’ are left to die – General Staff

The Bakhmut direction remains the most difficult point of the front
Read also: Ukrainian border guards repel Russian attack on stronghold near Bakhmut

“In order to move forward, the enemy does not care about the losses either in weapons or in personnel,” Gromov said.

“The occupiers count the number of those killed in the battles for Bakhmut in the thousands, and they do not prefer to evacuate the mercenaries at all.”

“It is acceptable to the enemy to deliberately leave the wounded ‘Wagnerites’ to die in the fields, the living are not allowed back there,” he added.

Bakhmut remains one of the hot spots where the fiercest fighting continues. The Russians are throwing all their forces into attempting a breakthrough and encirclement of the Donetsk Oblast town.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb. 3 said that the Ukrainian defenders have no intention of surrendering the city.

Then on Feb. 15 he said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are struggling in this section of the front, but they are holding on.

Read also: Bakhmut remains the hottest spot at the frontline, says Ukrainian army

