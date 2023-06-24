Russia coup latest: Wagner boss will move to Belarus under deal to withdraw troops

Yevgeny Prigozhin is greeted by supporters as his troops leave Rostov-on-Don - REUTERS

Wagner’s rebellious mercenary leader will move to Belarus under the terms of a truce agreed with President Putin, the Kremlin said on Saturday night.

Yevgeny Prigozhin will relocate to Belarus under a deal brokered by Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’s president, to end an armed mutiny that Prigozhin had led against Russia’s military leadership.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to mediate, with Putin’s agreement, because he had known Prigozhin personally for about 20 years. Minsk has been a key ally for Putin in his war with Ukraine.

As part of the deal, the criminal charges against Prigozhin for leading the “armed coup” will be dropped.

Wagner troops that took part in the rebellion would similarly be spared from prosecution, Mr Peskov said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his fighters to halt their march on Moscow and return to their bases in a surprise turnaround.

01:33 AM BST

Full report: Mutineers turn back from Moscow

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary leader, turned his fighters back from a march on the Kremlin on Saturday after a truce was struck with Vladimir Putin.

Mutinous Wagner mercenaries marched to within 150 miles of Moscow in what the Russian president described as a treasonous “stab in the back” before they abruptly halted.

The stand-down came after Alexander Lukashenko, the dictator of Belarus, said he had brokered a last-minute truce to avoid a Russian civil war.

The key plank of the deal appeared to be the Kremlin dropping plans to abolish the Wagner military company.

“They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on June 23 to the march of justice,” Prigozhin said in a voice message. “In a day, we walked to nearly 200 kilometres away from Moscow. In this time, we did not spill a single drop of blood of our fighters.

“Now, the moment has come when blood may spill. That’s why we are turning back our convoys and going back to field camps according to the plan.”

Read more: Wagner mutineers turn back from Moscow after striking deal with Putin

12:58 AM BST

Today's top stories

Good morning and welcome to our live blog of the developing situation in Russia. Here is the latest news:

The Kremlin announced on Saturday evening that Prigozhin had agreed to move to Belarus under the terms of the truce and criminal charges against him will be dropped

Western leaders held an emergency consultation and said they were monitoring the situation

Russian state television cut to adverts and broadcast a programme about caviar while the potential coup was going on

Putin received a lukewarm response as he launched a flurry of phone calls to international allies

Ukrainian military officials were said to be “running out of popcorn” as they followed the chaos engulfing their adversary

