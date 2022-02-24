Russia cracks down on home front as its troops invade Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Balmforth
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Alexei Navalny
    Russian politician, lawyer and anti-corruption activist

* Russia arrests more than 1,600 anti-war protesters

* War seeks to distract from domestic problems -opposition leader

* Anti-war comments come from unusually mainstream figures

By Tom Balmforth

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Police on Thursday detained more than 1,600 Russians who protested against Russia's multi-pronged military operation in Ukraine, while authorities threatened to block media reports that contain what Moscow described as "false information".

In acts of cautious, but unusual dissent, Russian pop stars, journalists, a television comedian and a footballer opposed the war online after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

By 1939 GMT, police had detained 1,667 people at rallies in 53 cities, the OVD-Info rights monitor said, easily the biggest tally since last year's crushing of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network ushered in an ice age in activism.

Protesters defied a warning issued on Thursday by the Investigative Committee, a kind of Russian answer to the FBI, that explicitly threatened criminal action and even jail time for people calling for or taking part in protests.

"I was detained on my way out of the house," Marina Litvinovich, a Moscow-based activist, wrote on Telegram after she called on Russians in a Facebook post on Thursday morning to protest later that evening.

"We will be cleaning up this mess for years to come. Not even us. But our children and grandchildren," she said as she announced the protest. "All we see is the agony of a dying man. Alas, Russia is in agony."

Hundreds of people rallied in cities including Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, chanting slogans like "no to war!" and holding up makeshift signs. One person waved a Ukrainian flag.

Police in Moscow said they had detained 600 people. Authorities in the capital have banned any form of protest, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

From jail where he appeared at a hearing, Navalny condemned the war as a attempt by the Kremlin to distract from domestic problems like poverty, though it was unclear if he understood the full scale of the invasion from behind bars.

"I'm against this war ... It was unleashed to conceal the robbery of Russia's citizens ... and this war will lead to an enormous number of victims from both sides, ruined lives and a continuation of the impoverishment of Russian citizens," the anti-corruption activist said in footage of the remarks aired by his spokesperson.

'FEAR AND PAIN'

The displays of opposition to war were often not overtly directed at Putin, whose verbal attack on Ukraine in a speech on Monday set the tone for Thursday's assault.

But dissent came from unusually mainstream figures such as Ivan Urgant, one of Russia's most famous television comedians, who wrote on Instagram: "Fear and Pain. NO TO WAR."

Maxim Galkin, a television presenter and singer, said: "I've been in touch with my relatives and friends from Ukraine since morning! I can't explain in words what I feel! How is this possible! No war can be justified! No to war!"

Others included Fedor Smolov, a footballer for Russia's national soccer team, Russia's former no. 1 tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, chief editor of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

Some of them and other Russians posted a blank, black picture on Instagram to voice opposition.

Russia's telecommunications regulator warned media organisations on Thursday not to circulate what it described as "false information" about Moscow's massive military operation against Ukraine and threatened to block offending content.

Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement that it considered information from Russian official sources as reliable. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth; additional reporting by Alexander Marrow, Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Head of UN food agency says 13 million people in Yemen headed toward starvation

    The head of the U.N. food agency said that 13 million people in Yemen face starvation amid a years-long civil conflict.David Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday that Yemen is "in a very bad situation" and that food supplied by World Food Program (WFP), the food assistance branch of the U.N., is depended on by more than 40 percent of Yemen's population already."We're feeding 13 million people out of a nation of 30...

  • Biden: We will make Putin a 'pariah' on international stage

    President Biden on Thursday said the U.S. will make sure Russian President Vladimir Putin becomes a "pariah on the international stage" for launching an invasion against Ukraine.The president made his remarks from the East Room of the White House while announcing new sanctions on Russia that he said are aimed at forcing the Kremlin to pull back its troops or risk Russia moving toward being "a second rate power." "The United States and our allies...

  • Ukrainian Aid Organizations to Support Following Russian Invasion

    After months of mounting tension, Russia categorically invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine throws world into new era of upheaval

    Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.Why it matters: The world woke to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.Get market news worthy

  • Many Russians Feel a Deep Unease Over Going to War

    MOSCOW — Waiting for her friends on Moscow’s primly landscaped Boulevard Ring this week, Svetlana Kozakova admitted that she’d had a sleepless night. She kept checking the news on her phone after President Vladimir Putin’s aggrieved speech to the nation Monday that all but threatened Ukraine with war. “Things are going to be very, very uncertain,” she said, “and, most likely, very sad.” For months, Russians of all political stripes tuned out U.S. warnings that their country could soon invade Ukr

  • Biden announces new measures in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a harsh new round of sanctions against Russia, just hours after Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine, plunging Eu

  • How a German state helped Moscow push a pipeline, weakening Ukraine

    In the north German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, where former Chancellor Angela Merkel had her constituency, ties to Russia run deep – so deep, in fact, its leaders have defended a Kremlin project that the United States says helped cripple Ukraine. At issue is a new gas pipeline project, which Germany halted on Tuesday in retaliation for Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, shortly before it invaded and brought Europe to the brink of a major war. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is the landfall site for the line, Nord Stream 2, which bypasses the former Soviet Republic.

  • Arizona preparing for Russian cyberattacks as the U.S. announces sanctions against the country

    Arizona is preparing for possible Russian cyberattacks as the U.S. announces sanctions against the country.

  • Trump’s former press secretary ridiculed for saying Putin has no greater supporters than the Democrats

    Outnumbered host claimed that her former boss would stand up to Russian leader

  • European Energy Prices Soar on Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More Sanctions: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineEuropean energy prices soared after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, prompting Western governments to vow further sanctions to punish Moscow.Benchmark Dutch gas futures

  • Oil Rally Cools as U.S. Spares Russian Supplies From Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared most of its gains after President Joe Biden said the U.S. is working with major consuming nations to coordinate a collective release from strategic petroleum reserves, while continuing to spare Russian supplies from sanctions. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More San

  • Stock markets sink as Russia invades Ukraine

    Reports have detailed multiple attacks in major cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv, after Russia announced a "special military operation".

  • Crypto 'will be a multi-chain world': Ava Labs president

    Cryptocurrencies have come a long way from the early days of bitcoin adoption.

  • Russian Invasion Puts Endgame of Iran Nuclear Talks in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks jeopardizing diplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal at the final hurdle, as world powers at the negotiating table find themselves on opposite sides of Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on

  • Russian President Putin announces further invasion of Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to conduct a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Captions: Circumstances require firm and immediate actions from us. Donbas's People's Republics asked for help from Russia. In this regard, according to the article 51 part 7 of the United Nations charter, with the consent of the Russian Federation Council and in accordance with the ratified agreement on 22 February of this year on friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, I decided to conduct a special military operation. Its goal is the protection of people who, during eight years, suffer from abuse and genocide from the Kyiv regime. We urge you to lay down arms immediately and go home. I will explain: all servicemen of the Ukrainian army who comply with this requirement, can freely leave the area of military actions and return to their families. Whoever would try to stop us and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia's response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome. I am confident that loyal soldiers and officers of Russia's Armed Forces fulfill their duty professionally and courageously.

  • Mega-cap tech is oversold and cybersecurity stocks will soar as firms beef up against Russian threats, Wedbush's Dan Ives says

    Wedbush analysts named 14 tech and cybersecurity stocks like Apple and Palo Alto Networks that investors should buy as the Russia-Ukraine war begins.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Under-Pressure Alibaba Sees Quarterly Profits Tumble

    The shares of Alibaba crashed by nearly 7% on Thursday to an all-time low in Hong Kong ahead of publication of the company’s October-December third quarter results. The company is one of a small handful of entrepreneurial tech giants that have remade everyday life for a billion Chinese consumers and facilitated tens of millions of […]

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Erase Decline as U.S. Adds More Sa

  • World Cup qualifiers: Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic tell Fifa they will not travel to Russia for play-offs

    The invasion of Ukraine is already having significant knock-on effects in the sporting world