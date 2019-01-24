Russia: Our New Cruise Missile Definitely Doesn't Violate Any Arms-Control Treaties

From Popular Mechanics

Russia took the unusual step today of holding a press conference in an attempt to explain its side of a dispute that threatens to sink a decades-long arms control treaty. Moscow claims that the new 9M729 cruise missile, which the United States believes violates the 1987 INF Treaty, is merely an updated version of an older missile that is not only in compliance with treaty range limits but actually has a shorter range than the previous missile.

For years, Washington has warned U.S. intelligence has picked up on indications Russia is secretly violating the 1987 INF Treaty. The treaty outlawed both the US and USSR-later Russia-from deploying land-based ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,420 miles. This had the net effect of eliminating an entire class of nuclear delivery systems (the treaty affects ballistic and cruise missiles, not actual nuclear warheads).

In late November 2018, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats explained the U.S. reasoning . Although the treaty bans ground-launched intermediate range missiles, it allows ground testing of missiles meant for launch from ships and aircraft. According to Coats:

Aware of this treaty provision, Russia initially flight tested the 9M729 – a ground based missile – to distances well over 500 kilometers (km) from a fixed launcher. Russia then tested the same missile at ranges below 500km from a mobile launcher. By putting the two types of tests together, Russia was able to develop a missile that flies to the intermediate ranges prohibited by the INF Treaty and launches from a ground-mobile platform. Russia probably assumed parallel development – tested from the same site – and deployment of other cruise missiles that are not prohibited by the INF Treaty would provide sufficient cover for its INF violation.

Russia has steadfastly denied 9M729 violates the INF Treaty and today launched its strongest defense yet. The general in charge of Russia’s Russia’s Missile Troops and Artillery, as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister, both claimed that the missile is within acceptable limits. Moscow also produced charts and figures that it said backed up its contention.

Some quality #9M729 related photos by Vadim Savitsky. pic.twitter.com/1Lw2CiayqL - Dmitry Stefanovich (@KomissarWhipla) January 23, 2019

According to Russia, 9M729 is actually an upgrade of the older 9M728 cruise missile. The briefing confirmed 9M729 is a ground launched missile but claims it actually has a shorter range, by 6.2 miles, keeping it within treaty limits. The new missile is 20 inches longer than the older missile, allegedly to house modernized a “modernized onboard correction system”-an electronics package likely meant to make the missile more accurate. The size of the fuel compartment and fuel supply remains the same across both missiles. If true, the increased size and weight of the new missile could plausibly account for the slightly shorter range.

Moscow also provided a static display of the the missile launch vehicle as well as launch canisters that it claimed held the 9M729 missiles. The display did not include showing off the actual missiles themselves however, which reports indicate are sealed inside the canisters at the factory. Russia has reportedly offered to allow the U.S. to examine the missile in private but the U.S. has already rejected a similar offer, claiming such an examination would not allow it to determine the missile’s maximum range.