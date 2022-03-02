Russia Cut Six Levels to Junk by Fitch, More Downgrades Possible

Sydney Maki
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s credit rating was cut six levels to junk by Fitch Ratings, which said the severity of international sanctions in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine could undermine its capability and willingness to service debt.

Fitch lowered Russia to B from BBB and placed the rating on negative watch Wednesday, citing weakening external and public finances, slowing growth, elevated domestic and geopolitical risk and the potential for further sanctions.

Sanctions have “heightened macro-financial stability risks” and represent a huge shock to Russia’s credit fundamentals, the rating company said in a statement.

The Fitch downgrade puts Russia on par with nations including Nigeria and Bolivia, and follows S&P Global Ratings’ decision to lower Russia last week to BB+ from BBB-. S&P also warned of further cuts.

Fitch pointed specifically to sanctions from the U.S. and European Union prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank, which the rating company said will have a bigger impact on credit fundamentals than any previous restrictions. Fitch also expects further sanctions on the country’s banking sector. The moves could also weigh on the nation’s willingness to service its debt.

“We assume U.S. sanctions prohibiting transactions with the Ministry of Finance will not impede the servicing of Russia’s sovereign debt but this is unclear and the risk of such a severe measure has increased markedly,” Fitch analysts wrote.

Russia was also put on review for downgrade last week at Moody’s Investors Service, which rates Russia Baa3, the lowest investment grade.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

