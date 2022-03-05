Russia declares cease-fire in two southern Ukrainian cities for evacuation routes

Civilians cross the Irpin River amid the remains of a destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 10th day on Saturday with the Russian Defense Ministry declaring what it called a “regime of silence” — in other words, a cease-fire — in the besieged southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow the exit of civilians.

The cease-fire, which was to begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time, was set up with the agreement of the Ukrainian government, the Russian Defense Ministry said, making it the first concrete sign of cooperation between the two sides after they agreed in negotiations this week to create humanitarian corridors aimed at evacuating civilians from conflict areas.

Pavlo Kirilenko, who heads the Ukrainian government’s regional military administration in the eastern province of Donetsk, confirmed the cease-fire and evacuation of Mariupol in a post on Facebook.

The evacuation, he said, would begin at 11 a.m. local time in Ukraine and would see the evacuation of civilians on municipal buses from several gathering points around Mariupol. Those with their own vehicles could also leave, but Kirilenko exhorted residents to "facilitate the evacuation of civilians as much as possible."

"Take people with you, fill your vehicle as much as possible," he wrote.

The corridor he specified begins in Mariupol and extends to the northwest to the city of Zaporizhzhia. He added that it was "strictly forbidden to deviate from the route of the humanitarian corridor."

The cease-fire comes as Russian forces have pressed the attack in Ukraine’s south, the one area of the country where their campaign appears to be making gains.

Mariupol, a southeastern port city of nearly 450,000 people, has for days suffered a relentless Russian barrage and is all but surrounded. On Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a report quoted by Russian state-news operator Tass that separatist forces "continue to tighten the encirclement around Mariupol."

Story continues

Taking the city would further consolidate Russia's gains on the Black Sea coast and create a link with Crimea, which Moscow annexed illegally in 2014. That would then serve as a springboard for an all-out assault on Odesa, the crown jewel of Ukraine’s coastal cities.

Volnovakha, 35 miles north of Mariupol, lies on a strategic highway linking the territory to the Russian-declared separatist enclave in Donetsk.

Despite the cease-fires in the south, fighting persisted elsewhere in the country Saturday. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and a prime target of Russia's assault over the last nine days, saw another bout of shelling in the early morning, with observers on social media reporting rocket attacks in the city. Local news outlets also reported shelling in the city of Sumy, about 90 miles northeast of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have faced a bruising fight despite those gains.

More than 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured, and hundreds of military units — including tanks, helicopters and other aircraft — have been destroyed in the fighting as well as other tactical equipment, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Facebook.

Russia has acknowledged about 500 of its soldiers have been killed and 1,500 injured.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.