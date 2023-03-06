Russia declares Transparency International "undesirable"

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government pressed its crackdown against critical voices on Monday by branding the global anti-corruption group Transparency International as “undesirable,” effectively banning it from operating in the country.

The Russian prosecutor's office charged that while “formally acting as an organization fighting corruption around the world, it interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation.”

Transparency International made no immediate comment. The Berlin-based group is best known for an annual index ranking countries, including Russia, on their degree of corruption.

Since launching its military operation in Ukraine last February, the Russian government has intensified its crackdown on dissent and toughened legislation to muzzle critical voices. The authorities have methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents" and declaring some as “undesirable.”

Recommended Stories

  • Czech company sees boom in market for fake tanks, HIMARS

    Losing a tank or valued U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) can hurt an army less if the weapon is a cheap inflatable decoy placed on the frontlines to deceive the enemy. With the war in Ukraine boosting the need for heavy military vehicles, guns and planes, it has also been a boon to Inflactech Decoys, a Czech maker of fake army equipment. The company has added HIMARS to its fleet of over 30 types of inflatable real-size decoys it sells to customers worldwide, Chief Executive Vojtech Fresser said on Monday.

  • Two suspects shoot robbery victim and flee on foot as getaway car stalls: police

    A man was shot in the arm after confronting two suspects that robbed a convenience store in Houston, Texas. Authorities are still searching for the two suspects.

  • Media reveal details of first Ukraine-Russia talks during war

    Russia first proposed talks with Ukraine just a day after launching its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported on March 6, with reference to an unnamed Ukrainian source who was present at talks.

  • Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

    Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., who will lead international climate talks later this year told energy industry power players on Monday that the world must cut emissions 7% every year and eliminate all emissions of methane, strong comments for an oil executive. Emissions from transport are the largest contributor to climate change in many countries, including the United States.

  • Norfolk Southern to clash with Congress on toxic derailment

    The plan gives Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw something to offer senators on Thursday — but is unlikely to satisfy the Biden administration's demands.

  • Ex-SBU chief involved in criminal cases on Ukraine’s occupation, says top official

    Former SBU security service head Ivan Bakanov is involved in criminal proceedings initiated by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) regarding the occupation of the country’s territories, a top official of the President’s Office told NV on March 6.

  • Ukraine’s army destroys two enemy military bases in Melitopol – mayor

    Two blasts hit Russian military bases in the occupied town of Melitopol of Zaporizhzhya Oblast on the evening of March 5, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said later on Ukrainian national television.

  • Quick Chinese-style ‘omelets’ come packed with veggies

    The omelet as most Americans know it is a French import. Take egg foo young, for instance. It may call to mind the deep-fried, heavily sauced egg dish offered in Chinese-American restaurants, but in China, Cantonese cooks use a lot less oil and a lot more crispy vegetables.

  • Israel president says judicial compromise "closer", markets jump

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday said a compromise in the government's judicial overhaul plan could be imminent, sending financial markets sharply higher even though there was no immediate sign of a deal between the government and opposition. Anti-reform protests continued to spread, with local media circulating a letter by 10 former air force chiefs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of the "grave and tangible" threat posed by the judicial overhaul plan, a day after reservists said they would not turn up for training in protest. Although the president is a ceremonial post, Herzog convened 100 heads of authorities for an emergency meeting designed to come up with a solution to proposals that have split the country and led to nationwide protests.

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • A captured Russian prison inmate-turned-soldier said the Wagner Group's paramilitary trained him for 3 weeks and didn't expect him to survive the Ukrainian assault

    The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."

  • Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

    Critics ripped Rep. Ronny Jackson for crossing the line in his latest attack on the president.

  • Michelle Obama Describes Trump's Inauguration from Her Point of View — and Shares Why She Sobbed After

    In an exclusive clip from her upcoming Audible podcast, the former first lady reflects on the range of emotions she felt on Jan. 20, 2017 — and addresses the true size of Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

  • Is DeSantis Using Racism to Win the Presidency?

    People often ask me if Ron DeSantis is a modern-day white supremacist. There’s a line from Andrew Gillum that speaks to that. “I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist”.

  • Fact-Checking Trump's Speech at CPAC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump revived familiar falsehoods and returned to old themes in a speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Here’s a fact check of some of his claims. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan.” False. Murders declined in New York by about 11% from 488 homicides in 2021 to 433 homicides last year. It was the lowest

  • US-sanctioned Russian ship loaded with military cargo enters Black Sea – media reports

    The Russian cargo ship Sparta IV, sanctioned by the U.S. government slipped quietly through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea during the hours of darkness with a suspected load of war supplies for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Naval News outlet reported on March 5.

  • Trump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hates losing so much that he has suggested he will mount a third-party campaign if he doesn’t win the Republican presidential nomination.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieCredit Suisse Loses One of Its Biggest BackersBut he can’t win that way eith

  • Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday appeared to poke fun at the size of the crowd that attended former President Trump’s keynote speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, saying that the room was “half-full.” “You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Christie said on…

  • Ronald Reagan's Son Drops Dad's Name As He Drags Kari Lake On Twitter

    Michael Reagan, chairman and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation, questioned the Arizona Republican's appearance at CPAC.

  • Russian mobilized soldiers storm Ukrainian positions with spades, UK intel reports

    The intensification of fighting on the front line in recent days is likely the result of Russian commanders' orders to continue the mostly infantry offensive with minimal artillery support due to the lack of shells, reports the UK Defense Intelligence in its update on March 5.