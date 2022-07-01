Russia tightens control of Sakhalin-2, raises stakes in economic tit-for-tat

A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yuka Obayashi and Emily Chow
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Yuka Obayashi and Emily Chow

TOKYO (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project in Russia's far east, a move that could force Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments as the economic tit-for-tat over Ukraine deepens.

The decree said the new firm would take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co, in which the two Japanese trading companies and Shell Plc hold just under a 50% stake.

The five-page decree, which comes amid Western sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, indicates that it is up to the Kremlin to decide whether foreign shareholders are to remain in the consortium.

Shell made clear its intention to quit the project months ago and has been in talks with potential buyers. But Japan has previously said it would not give up its interests in the Sakhalin-2 project, which is important for its energy security, even if asked to leave.

Shares in Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp fell 6% in trading on Friday on concerns over impairment losses. They underperformed broader Nikkei index, which dropped 1.9%.

A Mitsubishi spokesperson said the company was discussing with its partners in Sakhalin Energy and the Japanese government on how to respond to Putin's decree. Mitsui did not offer make any immediate comment.

Mitsui has a 12.5% stake in the project and Mitsubishi 10%, while Shell holds 27.5%, minus one share. Russian gas giant Gazprom has 50%, plus one share.

JAPAN'S INTERESTS AT STAKE

Sakhalin-2 supplies about 4% of the world's current liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Japan, South Korea and China are the main customers for oil and LNG exports, according to Shell.

Asked about Putin's decree, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said the government was examining its contents and analysing Moscow's intentions.

"Generally speaking, our country's interests in resources should not be hurt," he told a regular news conference, declining to say whether Japan was in contact with Moscow over the matter.

Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda will hold a news conference at around 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT), though the ministry declined to say what it would be about.

According to the decree, Gazprom will keep its stake, but other shareholders are required to ask the Russian government for a stake in the new firm within one month. The government will then decide whether to allow them to keep a stake.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told reporters on Wednesday the company was "making good progress" in its plan to exit from the Sakhalin Energy joint venture.

"I cannot tell you exactly where we are because it's a commercial process so I have to respect confidentiality ... but I can tell you when I got an update last week, I was really pleased with where we are."

Sources had told Reuters in May that Shell was in talks with a consortium of Indian energy companies to sell its stake in Sakhalin-2.

Saul Kavonic, head of Integrated Energy and Resources Research at Credit Suisse, said Russian LNG production from projects like Sakhalin-2 was likely to suffer over time as foreign expertise and parts became unavailable.

"This will tighten the LNG market materially this decade," he said.

On the demand side, any increase in Russian government involvement will only make procurement from these projects more difficult for many buyers, he said. Japan was urgently seeking alternative supply options, he added.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; additional reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore, Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur and Ju-min Park; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim, editing by Richard Pullin & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy introduces regulations on oligarch registry

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 22:50 The National Security and Defence Council (RNBO) [of Ukraine - ed.] has approved the Regulations on the Register of Oligarchs, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put them into effect.

  • Syria to recognize Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions

    Syria said Wednesday it will recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and contacts will be established to set up diplomatic relations. The Syrian Foreign Ministry announcement came days after President Bashar Assad met with a joint delegation from both regions in Damascus.

  • Liz Cheney calls Trump's election actions more chilling than imagined

    Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said on Wednesday that Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election were "more chilling and more threatening" than first imagined, while calling on Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump and the Constitution. Cheney, a commanding presence on the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters, warned against descending into vitriolic partisan attacks that could tear the political fabric of the country apart and urged her audience to rise above politics. "My fellow Americans, we stand at the edge of an abyss, and we must pull back," the 55-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney said in a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

  • Worried about your investment losses? 4 reasons to keep your cool.

    Today, COVID-19 is still spreading like wildfire, but vaccines have helped slash the number of hospitalizations and deaths, the unemployment rate is just 3.6%—barely above the 50-year low of 3.5%—and folks are spending so merrily that we’ve ended up with 8.6% inflation. If it’s the former, the stock-market sale will likely last a few months more. If we include the Great Depression, the average bear market decline is 38%.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Potomkine village in the Kherson region

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 14:05 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated Potomkine village in the Kherson region. Source: 60th Infantry Brigade on Facebook Quote: "Potomkine village of Kherson Oblast is now controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Putin Swoop on Gas Plant Risks Forcing Foreign Partners Out

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company, a move that could force foreign owners including Shell Plc to abandon their investment in the facility.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme C

  • Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? 6 things to know about the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be making history when she is sworn in to replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday at noon

  • Pope Francis calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'cruel and senseless war of aggression'

    Pope Francis called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "cruel and senseless war of aggression" that is pitting Christians against each other on Thursday.

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's release still uncertain as her trial begins in a Russian court

    Brittney Griner appears at a hearing at the Khimki Court outside Moscow on June 27, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty ImagesAlthough a Russian court ruled that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention may be extended for six more months, her trial on alleged drug charges begins on July 1, 2022, and gives her supporters a glimmer of hope that her release is still possible. Since her arrest on Feb. 17, Griner has been locked up in a Russian prison. She was charged with drug smuggling after Russi

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: SNP's anger at money for Ukraine weapons

    Islamic State 'Beatle' | 'Jihadi Paul' to be deported back to the UK Logan Mwangi | Mother and stepfather jailed for murdering 5-year old 'Total chaos' | Heathrow airport orders 30 flights to be cancelled 'Please explain' emails | Elon Musk escalates war on home working Iconic photo | Vietnam 'Napalm girl' receives final burns treatment

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

    The crypto industry is currently undergoing a truth test that will determine which projects are viable

  • $1 Billion Black-owned firm in Philadelphia is Closing Its Doors

    Philadelphia stock-and-bond firm Swarthmore Group started by lawyer James Nevels in 1991 is scheduled to close on Thursday, according to staffers and sources.

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.