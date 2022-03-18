Russia Says the Coupon Cash for Dollar Bonds Is With Citigroup

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry said coupon payments on two dollar bonds are with Citigroup, and that the nation has fulfilled its obligations to investors, even as bondholders in Europe say they have yet to receive the cash.

The official statement backs up earlier reports that JPMorgan Chase & Co. had processed the $117 million funds and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc, which had spurred a rally in the bonds and driven down the cost of insuring the nation’s debt against default. Russian credit swaps on Friday imply a 48% chance of default within a year, according to CMAI data, down from 60% Thursday morning.

Still, five bondholders in Europe say they haven’t received the coupon payments as of 11:00 a.m. in London.

“I can’t remember a time when there has been more uncertainty over a sovereign -- the Argentina default back in 2001 was messy but predictable,” said Gary Kirk, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “This is far more difficult due to the global sanctions.”

Confirmation that Citigroup has the cash is the latest update in a coupon-payment drama that has come to represent Russia’s new and complex relationship with the rest of the world since it invaded Ukraine last month. In the weeks since the war started, the energy-rich nation has become the world’s most sanctioned and saw its credit grade sink well into junk on expectations of a default -- if not on the coupons due this week, then possibly later. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was cited by RIA Novosti as saying this week that a dollar coupon payment was made. If it’s blocked, then it would be paid in rubles instead. Russia has a 30-day grace period to meet the payment obligations starting Thursday.

“If funds are not accessible for investors or if a payment is made in a currency not stipulated in the terms of the obligation and we believe that the investor does not agree to the alternative payment, we could deem this a default,” S&P analysts said in a statement, downgrading Russia’s foreign-currency rating to CC from CCC-.

Some investors are optimistic that bondholders will be paid in dollars. The nation’s credit risk has fallen, and its bonds due 2023 and 2043 -- which had two coupons due this week -- are holding gains that helped boost their price by more than 100% this week. Both are still trading at deeply distressed levels -- at around half their par value.

Spotlight on Citigroup

In its role as payment agent, Citigroup collects coupon payments from bond issuers and distributes those funds via clearing houses to custodians, and eventually to bondholders. The service is an essential part of the world’s financial plumbing, albeit one that rarely hits the spotlight. Now Citigroup must decide whether to pass it on.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Wednesday that the restrictions on dealings with Russia’s central bank and other Russian institutions don’t bar that country from making payments on its dollar debt, at least until late May.

Citigroup is the payment agent for about four dozen bonds tied to Russian companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Some of those companies -- including MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC and Gazprom PJSC -- have successfully made coupon payments in recent days.

But in other cases, coupon payments may not have gone through. Citigroup this week blocked a $19.25 million interest payment sent by EuroChem Group AG, a Russian fertilizer maker, according to a person familiar with the matter. The steel and mining company Severstal warned this week that Citigroup may refrain from processing a $12.6 million interest payment due on its dollar bonds.

(Updates with bondholders saying they haven’t received the cash in the third paragraph.)

