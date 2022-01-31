Russia delivers written response to US over Ukraine-related proposal

·2 min read


Russia has delivered a written response to the U.S.'s proposal for deescalating tensions at the Ukrainian border.

"We can confirm we received a written follow-up from Russia," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill on Monday.

"It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response. We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

News of the response was first reported by The Washington Post.

The U.S. delivered its own response last week to Moscow's demands that NATO guarantee it will not expand any further eastward and never permit Ukraine to join as a member, conditions that the U.S. has deemed to be nonstarters.

The contents of the U.S.'s response were not disclosed, though Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said soon after that they left "little ground for optimism."

According to Peskov, the letter included "no positive response on the main issue," though he stated that there was room to expand on Russia's secondary issues.

As the Post noted, Russia's response to the U.S. comes just one day before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to have a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The top Russian diplomat has previously indicated that Russia will not engage in extended negotiations.

"We won't allow our proposals to be drowned in endless discussions," Lavrov said last week.

Earlier in the day, representatives of Moscow and Washington faced off at a U.N. Security Council meeting, with U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield saying Russia's moves, including massing tens of thousands of troops at Ukraine's border, "strike at the very heart of the U.N. Charter."

"This is the largest, hear me clearly, mobilization of troops in Europe in decades," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine crisis updates: What to know amid the fears of war

    Talks to stave off the threat of war in Eastern Europe are moving to the United Nations Security Council on Monday. The diplomatic push at the U.N. comes with 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine’s border and the Biden administration worrying that Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount some sort of invasion within weeks. Here are things to know Monday about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine.

  • Pentagon discussing more Europe deployments amid Russia-Ukraine tension

    More units could be put on alert for possible individual deployments.

  • U.S. says Russia will face pressure from UN Security Council to bring Ukraine showdown to peaceful resolution

    Lawmakers on Capitol Hill say the U.S. is preparing ‘the mother of all sanctions’ if Russia moves further on Ukraine.

  • Biden receives emir of Qatar, strengthens alliance amid fears Russia will close gas spigot to Europe

    President Biden met with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the emir of Qatar, at the White House on Monday and told him he's strengthening the U.S. alliance with the kingdom as the West faces a potential energy crisis if Russia invades Ukraine and cuts off gas supply to Europe.

  • Ukrainian ambassador: 'Nobody's safe' if Russia invades

    The Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. warned on Sunday that Russia would not stop if it decides to invade its western neighbor.While appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Oksana Markarova noted Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea."The reason why Putin attacked us is not because he wants Ukraine, or only Ukraine. The reason he attacked us is because we have chosen to be a democracy and we have the Atlantic and European aspirations," Markarova said...

  • Slovenia tries to head off row with Beijing over Taiwan office

    Slovenian officials have attempted to head off a potential dispute with China by clarifying that any Taiwanese diplomatic presence in the country will refer to "Taipei" rather than "Taiwan". The move comes amid speculation that the Alpine nation would follow Lithuania in hosting a "Taiwanese representative office", seen by Beijing as a breach of the one-China policy. But a foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that if such an office was to open in Ljubljana, it would bear the name "Taipei" rat

  • Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday. Senators Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and James Risch, its top Republican, hoped to move forward on the bill this week. "I would describe it as that we are on the one-yard line," Menendez said on CNN's "State of the Union," using an American football reference meaning very close to the goal.

  • If/when Tom Brady retires, could Buccaneers turn to Aaron Rodgers?

    If Tom Brady decides to retire, the Buccaneers will have a big problem. Who will play quarterback for them? Coach Bruce Arians has described Blaine Gabbert as the most underrated player in the league. (Bruce Arians’s blood-alcohol content was not tested at the time he said this.) 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask isn’t ready. So what [more]

  • UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

    The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels early Monday as the Israeli president visited the country, authorities said, the third such attack in recent weeks.

  • Overnight house fire leaves one dead

    Overnight house fire leaves one dead

  • Last Afghan refugees depart Air Force base in New Mexico

    Holloman Air Force Base was one of eight U.S. military installations used for Operation Allies Welcome.

  • U.S. Receives Russian Response on De-Escalation: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak by phone Tuesday as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions over Ukraine, while U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to travel to Ukraine to meet with its president.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq 100 Notches Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

    Israel's president spoke at Dubai's Expo 2020 world fair on Monday on the first presidential visit to the United Arab Emirates, despite the Gulf state overnight saying it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis. The UAE became the first Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel under a U.S.-brokered normalisation agreement, dubbed the "Abraham Accords," in 2020.

  • As Russia sends mixed signals, Ukrainian civilians train for war

    As the U.S. and its allies ratchet pressure up on Putin to move his forces back from the border, CBS News meets Ukrainian civilians hoping for peace, but getting "prepared for war."

  • Ukraine 'cannot believe' Russian denials -UN envoy

    "The question is why all these Russian forces are there," Kyslytsya said, because his country had no plans for military actions against Russia. "Yet we also see a surge in Russian disinformation campaigns, including false accusations of Ukraine plotting a military attack," he said. "This is not going to happen," he added. Russia has denied plans to attack Ukraine.

  • U.S. calls Russian actions on Ukraine border ‘provocative’

    At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Monday, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russian threats of aggression on the border of Ukraine "provocative.” Thomas-Greenfield added that she hoped Russia would proceed with diplomacy.

  • Rams Fans Thank Their Stars That Matthew Stafford Is The QB, Not Jared Goff

    Twitter blitzed Goff, whom the LA Rams traded to lowly Detroit a year ago to the day that Stafford led LA to the Super Bowl.

  • Pentagon spokesperson: US looking at sanctions against Russia 'the likes of which we have not looked at before'

    Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday said the U.S. is looking at deterrents against Russia's aggression toward Ukraine, "the likes of which we have not looked at before," though he stated that there is still "room and space for diplomacy.""Fox News Sunday" host Dana Perino asked Kirby what efforts are being made to signal possible consequences from the U.S. if Russia invades Ukraine."I think we've been very clear with [Russian President...

  • Prosecutor: Woman helped mall murder suspect hide; authorities name alleged shooter

    An Attleboro woman was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact of murder in the Jan. 22 shooting of Dijoun Beasley, of Dorchester.

  • Manila mayor vows to take on China as Philippines president

    The Manila mayor vying for the Philippines presidency on Monday promised zero tolerance of Chinese maritime aggression and said he would not hesitate to push Beijing to abide by international law if he triumphs in this year's election. Francisco Domagoso, 47, a former actor better known by his stage name "Isko Moreno", told Reuters he will give a guarantee to Philippine fishermen they can operate in the South China Sea "unharmed, unhampered, and without disruption". He said reports of harassment, blockades and incursions by Chinese maritime militia in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone will become "things of the past" with him in charge.