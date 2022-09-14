Russia to demand concessions, threatening world with hunger Ukraines Foreign Minister

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:58

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, believes that President Vladimir Putin of Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger when he claims that the "grain corridor" from Ukraine has been "ineffective" and demands concessions in exchange for the continuation of the grain export agreements.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kuleba’s remarks during a press briefing following a meeting with Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland, and Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, in Odesa

Quote from Kuleba: "President Putin is lying when he says that most grain from Odesa ends up in Europe and not in African or Asian countries, as the grain deal envisaged. In truth, the majority of grain that leaves the [Odesa] port and other ports [in Ukraine] is delivered to Asia and Africa."

"That’s why there is only one way to interpret Putin’s claims: he is preparing to resume blackmailing the world with hunger in order to demand new concessions [for Russia]. This will probably happen in November, when the current agreement expires."

Details: Kuleba noted that the grain corridor is currently in operation and is safe, but Ukraine must be prepared that the Russian Federation might break the agreement and strike on the port of Odesa any moment.

"Today, my colleagues and I agreed that we will use the UN General Assembly, where top-level delegations from around the world will gather next week, in order to expand, as much as possible, the coalition of countries that will be prepared to defend the grain corridor – first and foremost, we will seek to include African and Asian countries [in that coalition], the main beneficiaries of our grain," Kuleba said.

"So we have a specific plan of actions to prevent this agreement from being forfeited," Ukraine’s Foreign Minister concluded.

Story continues

Background: Last week, President Vladimir Putin of Russia threatened to limit the export of grain via the Black Sea, claiming that the majority of grain exports that leave Ukraine end up in Europe rather than developing countries.

British Intelligence rejected Putin’s claims. According to UN figures, 30% of grain exported from Ukraine has been supplied to low- and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!