Russia demanded an apology from the EU drug regulator after its top official compared getting the Sputnik V vaccine to playing 'Russian roulette'

Bill Bostock
·4 min read
SPUTNIK V RUSSIA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE
A vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

  • A European Medicines Agency official compared taking Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to Russian roulette.

  • She made the remark while urging countries to wait for the EMA's approval before authorizing it.

  • Sputnik V's official Twitter account called the comments "inappropriate" and demanded an apology.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Russia has demanded an apology from a top European Medicines Agency official after she said that approving the country's prized Sputnik V vaccine was like playing "Russian roulette."

The EMA began rolling trials of Sputnik V on March 4, but EU member states like Hungary have already approved the shot or, like Czechia and Slovakia, ordered batches from Moscow.

Last month, Austria also expressed interest in approving Sputnik V, prompting Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the chief of the EMA management board, to urge caution.

"I would strongly advise against a national emergency authorization," Wirthumer-Hoche told Austria's ORF broadcaster Sunday, according to Agence France-Presse. "It's somewhat comparable to Russian roulette."

On Monday, the verified Twitter account of the Sputnik V vaccine rollout scheme hit back at Wirthumer-Hoche's comments, calling them "inappropriate" and asking for an apology.

"We demand a public apology from EMA's Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V," it said.

"Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review. Sputnik V is approved by 46 nations."

"Such comments are inappropriate and undermine credibility of EMA and its review process," it added. "Vaccines and EMA should be above and beyond politics.

In a Tuesday statement to the state-run TASS news agency, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Wirthumer-Hoche's remarks "regrettable" and "incorrect to say the least."

"The demand for the vaccine and the vaccination campaigns in many countries indicate its relevance and popularity," Peskov said.

In recent months, much doubt has been cast on the safety of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was given emergency-use approval by Moscow in August.

Reports at the time said scientists developing the vaccine at the state-run Gamaleya Institute rushed through trials to please the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on a video call in December. Aleksey Nikolskyi/AP

The nationwide vaccination drive started in December, but Russians reportedly reluctant to take it up.

"Once a country has blatantly violated all of the scientific and ethical rules about deploying a vaccine, it's hard to regain trust," Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University, previously told Insider.

Despite the worries, the results of a late-stage trial published in The Lancet in February found Sputnik V was 92% effective against COVID-19.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also offered foreign diplomats working in Russia shots of the vaccine, but those representing European nations have chosen to wait for EMA approval.

While the EMA and US Food and Drug Administration have yet to approve Sputnik V, Russia has signed deals to sell batches to countries around the world. So far, 46 countries have approved Sputnik V, according to the Gamaleya Institute.

European doubts

The deals have drawn skepticism from European officials.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen questioned why Russia was selling its vaccine stores instead of vaccinating its people.

"We still wonder why Russia is offering theoretically millions and millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating their own people," she said.

While the EMA has not been in a rush to approve Sputnik V, it was announced on Tuesday that Russia had signed a deal to produce Sputnik V in Italy, the first manufacturing site outside the country.

While President Vladimir Putin and Russian state media championed Sputnik V, the US has also accused Russian intelligence services of working to smear the vaccine made by Pfizer, an American company.

A State Department official said Russian operatives were planting news articles online that cast doubt on the efficacy of the shot, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We can say these outlets are directly linked to Russian intelligence services," the official said. "They vary a lot in their reach, their tone, their audience, but they're all part of the Russian propaganda and disinformation ecosystem."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can South Dakota State WR be next small-school stud?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft, with Nos. 76-80 overall.

  • Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, a first in EU

    Russia has signed a deal to produce its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, the first contract in the European Union, the Italian Russian Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday. The deal was signed with Adienne Srl, the Italian subsidiary of a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Sputnik V has not yet been approved for use in the EU, but the body's regulator, the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, started a rolling review of the vaccine last week.

  • Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

    Russian authorities said Wednesday they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content — part of growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent. The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it began the slowdown after it said Twitter failed to remove content encouraging suicide among children and containing information about drugs and child pornography. The agency warned that if Twitter refuses to abide by Russian law, it could be blocked entirely, but it voiced hope the platform would “take a constructive stance” and comply with removing the banned content.

  • Cannon on FC Dallas death threats; USMNT to make ‘deep’ World Cup run

    Young American right back Reggie Cannon has been speaking about his turbulent departure from FC Dallas in Major League Soccer and how he believes the USMNT can go far at the 2022 World Cup.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 10

    Fewer than 500 new cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • NFL:'Beast Mode' Lynch drawing his own entrepreneurial blueprint with cannabis launch

    With a newly launched cannabis brand and an ebetting endorsement, five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch is building a business empire doing all the things everyone told him not to. Lynch earned the adoration of Seattle Seahawks fans - for whom he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - en route to becoming widely admired across the National Football League (NFL) during his career. Now the 34-year-old is focused largely on his entrepreneurial endeavours, he told Reuters, including a SportsBettingDime.com endorsement, and his Dodi Blunts business, a crafted cannabis brand in his native Oakland, California, that distributes to 24 retailers in the Bay Area.

  • German expert panel head says he would back Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    The head of a German expert panel that will help decide in which order people should receive the vaccine has come out in support of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as Europe cautiously weighs producing and using it. The European Union's drugs regulator began reviewing the shot for possible approval last week.

  • 70% of employees believe vaccines should be required before returning to office: Glassdoor

    It’s no secret that people have an array of opinions when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a recent survey from online job site Glassdoor, a whopping 70% of employees believe that they should be required to get a vaccine before returning to the office.

  • Provincial Italian hospital overrun by virus variant

    The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more room for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain that has put hospitals in Italy’s northern Brescia province on high alert. “You know that there are patients in the emergency room, and you don’t know where to put them,” Zanolini told The Associated Press. The U.K. variant surge has filled 90% of hospital beds in Brescia province, bordering both Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions, as Italy crossed the grim threshold of 100,000 pandemic dead on Monday and marks the one-year anniversary Wednesday of Italy’s draconian lockdown, the first in the West.

  • Bill introduced in Congress hopes to force US Soccer Federation to pay men's and women's national team members equally

    The GOALS Act threatens to block federal funding of the 2026 World Cup unless the US Soccer Federation pays the USWNT "fair and equitable wages."

  • Gayle King Denies Rumors That Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview Was Filmed at Her House

    Talk about backyard goals!

  • Saudi Arabia to take action to protect oil facilities, foreign minister says

    Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, also said Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in the OPEC+ framework to ensure oil prices that are fair for producers and consumers. Oil prices spiked briefly following Sunday's missile and drone assault on the kingdom, including on an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility.

  • 'Cold war-era weapon': $100bn US plan to build new nuclear missile sparks concern

    Scientists say the GBSD project is outdated and the result of lobbying rather than a clear sense of what it will achieve The GBSD nuclear missile would replace the Minuteman III, pictured, but questions have been raised about its viability in the event of a conflict with Russia. Photograph: Clayton Wear/US Air Force / AFP via Getty Images The US is building a new $100bn nuclear missile based on a set of flawed and outdated assumptions, a new report by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) will say. The report, due to be published next week, will argue the planned ground-based strategic deterrent (GBSD) is being driven by intense industry lobbying and politicians from states that will benefit most from it economically, rather than a clear assessment of the purpose of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). “It is becoming increasingly clear that there has not been a serious consideration of what role these cold war-era weapons are supposed to play in a post-cold war security environment,” the FAS report, titled Siloed Thinking, will say. According to the FAS, a non-partisan thinktank, the US Air Force price tag for the new GBSD was deliberately framed in such a way as to appear slightly less than the cost of extending the life of the missile it would be replacing, the Minuteman III. An independent assessment by the Rand corporation at about the same time, suggested the cost of a totally new weapon could cost two to three times more. An effort by Congress to mandate an independent study on the comparative costs was blocked in 2019 with the help of the industry lobby. The current estimate is that the basic acquisition costs of the GBSD will be $100bn, while the total cost of building, operating and maintaining it over its projected lifespan to 2075 is projected as $264bn. The report is being published as the Biden administration is preparing its first defence budget which may reveal its intentions towards the GBSD, which is in its early stages. In September 2020, Northrop Grumman was awarded an uncontested bid for the $13.3bn engineering, manufacturing and development phase of the project, just over a year after its only rival, Boeing, pulled out of the race, complaining of a rigged competition. It said Northrop Grumman’s purchase of one of the two companies in the US making solid fuel rocket motors gave it an unfair advantage. There are currently 400 Minuteman missiles spread over five states: Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Many arms control advocates argue that rather than being replaced, they should be phased out entirely on grounds of their vulnerability and consequent instability. A US president would have less than half an hour to decide whether to use the missiles in the event of a surprise attack from Russia (the only country with an arsenal big enough to carry out such an attack), or risk losing them altogether to incoming enemy missiles. The decision would have to be made on the basis of early warning systems, which could potentially be faulty or hacked. “Deciding to launch US ICBMs under these conditions would be the most impactful decision in human history,” the report said. “No matter how competent the president is, it is unfathomable that a single individual would be able to make a rational decision under these extraordinary circumstances, especially given the irrationality of the system itself and likelihood of a false alarm.” ICBM sceptics, who include former secretaries of defence and military commanders, say US should rely instead on its nuclear bombers and submarine-launched missiles, the other two legs of the US nuclear triad, which could be used in a retaliatory strike if a nuclear attack is confirmed. Supporters of the GBSD argue against greater reliance on the sea-launched Trident missiles, which they say will be hostage to advances in anti-submarine warfare. “It doesn’t make sense to rely over the long term on the fact that the seas will forever be opaque,” Tim Morrison, a former White House adviser to Donald Trump on Russia and nuclear weapons, now at the Hudson Institute. “Our adversaries understand how much of our deterrence is based on our submarines and we can bet that they are seeking to make those submarines vulnerable. I see no reason why the US would put more eggs in that basket by eliminating the cheapest, most responsive leg of our triad.” The FAS report will argue the opposite – that the survivability of the US submarine force, which carries 55% of the total nuclear arsenal, “is unlikely to change, even decades into the future”. Some critics argue for a pause in the GBSD build-up, delaying the scheduled boost in funding while the new administration conducts a nuclear posture review. While a pause is possible, the Biden administration is not expected to rethink the triad, which has been US nuclear orthodoxy since early in the cold war. “I think they are going to make the wrong decision,” former defence secretary William Perry told the Guardian. “These arguments in favour of maintaining the triad have been so ground into us through the years it’s very unlikely they will find a way of rising above that.” A study published by the Centre for International Policy on Tuesday said Northrop Grumman and its top subcontractors spent over $119m on lobbying in 2019 and 2020 alone and employed a total of 410 lobbyists including many former officials. The rising military power of China is being increasingly cited by GBSD supporters as a rationale for building the new weapon. When Democratic congressman Ro Khanna suggested an amendment last July for using $1bn of GBSD seed money to help combat the Covid pandemic, Republican Liz Cheney, whose home state of Wyoming hosts the Minuteman complex at the Warren air force base, came close to accusing him of being a Chinese stooge. “I don’t think the Chinese government, frankly, could imagine in their wildest dreams that they would have been able to get a member of the US Congress to propose, in response to the pandemic, that we ought to cut a billion dollars out of our nuclear forces,” Cheney said. The FAS currently estimates the Chinese arsenal at 320 warheads, compared to the 3,800 the US has deployed and in the reserve stockpile. The Siloed Thinking report will argue that America’s ICBMs are irrelevant to deterring China because any launch from the Great Plains and over the Arctic could be interpreted by Moscow as an attack on Russia and would therefore risk widening an already catastrophic conflict. “Overall, the Air Force’s … recommendation to pursue a brand-new missile was based upon a series of flawed assumptions about how GBSD would address perceived capability gaps, maintain the health of the large solid rocket motor industrial base ... and – most importantly – be cheaper than the cost of a Minuteman life-extension,” the Siloed Thinking report will say. “In hindsight, and upon further scrutiny, all of these assumptions appear to have either been exaggerated or de-prioritized,” the report will conclude, calling for a thorough re-evaluation.

  • COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

    Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday. A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

  • China launches COVID-19 vaccination certificates for cross-border travel

    China has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies. As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries, including Bahrain, have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people and the European Union agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries. The certificate issued by China would have details about the holder's COVID-19 vaccination information and coronavirus test results, the Department of Consular Affairs under China's foreign ministry said on its website.

  • Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' costar calls Oprah interview 'insignificant' before walking back comments

    Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's dad in "Suits," and tweeted that the duchess would always have a friend in him.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Piers Morgan quit 'Good Morning Britain' after his bosses told him to apologize on air for his Meghan Markle comments, reports say

    Morgan quit the morning show after receiving widespread criticism and complaints for questioning Markle's mental health.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle 'ghosted' him in a resurfaced video that trended after he criticized her descriptions of mental illness

    Morgan quit his British morning show after receiving thousands of complaints about his comments attacking Meghan Markle.