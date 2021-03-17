Russia demands Twitter delete MBK media account, news website says

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Twitter logo displayed in front of Russian flag is seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that Twitter delete the account of MBK media, a news website critical of the Kremlin, for what it said was a violation of Russian law, MBK said on Wednesday.

MBK said it was accused of posting content from Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and which Moscow labelled as undesirable and banned under a law adopted in 2015.

MBK, which Russia blocked in 2018, is financed by Khodorkovsky.

Moscow said last week it had slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove a specific list of banned content and on Tuesday threatened to block the service altogether in one month if its demands were not met.

MBK media published a message from Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications regulator, which said Twitter had received an official request regarding content on the @MBKhMedia account.

Twitter declined to comment.

Roskomnadzor said MBK media's Twitter account contained materials from an organisation deemed "undesirable" in Russia, an allegation the news website denied.

"The editorial office has not received any warnings from Roskomnadzor," MBK media's editor-in-chief Veronica Kutsyllo said. "MBK media ... is a media organisation that has no relationships with any organisations, desirable or undesirable from the point of view of Roskomnadzor.

"We do not publish anyone's material except our own."

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • Election looming, Iran's Rouhani says hardliners sabotage goal to lift sanctions

    Iran’s pragmatist president accused hardline opponents on Wednesday of obstructing efforts to lift U.S. sanctions, in remarks that demonstrate how an upcoming election in Iran is now looming over the new U.S. administration's plan for a thaw. “It is a great betrayal of the Iranian nation if any faction or person delays the end of the sanctions even for one hour,” Hassan Rouhani said in televised remarks. The new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden aims to revive an agreement abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

  • Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks

    The United States will take an uncompromising stance in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, officials have said, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. Beijing has called for a reset to ties, now at their lowest in decades, but Washington has said the Alaska talks will be a one-off, and any future engagement depends on China improving its behaviour.

  • New Zealand offers cash to keep America's Cup racing at home

    Just minutes after Team New Zealand won the America's Cup sailing series on the water Wednesday, the government was offering up cash to keep the team together and the racing at home for the next match. “We want to see it all over again in 2023," said Stuart Nash, the minister responsible for the America’s Cup. Indeed, the government took the unusual step of offering money to Team New Zealand before it had even asked.

  • Russia Faces Wheat Trade Disruption Caused by Complex Export Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s complicated wheat export taxes could disrupt trade from the world’s top shipper just as the next crop begins filling silos.The Russian government launched a flat tax on exports last month, which has already helped slow flows. The measures will switch to floating duties weeks before the next harvest, a mechanism announced as part of a series of efforts to safeguard domestic supply and cool food inflation.But the way they’ve been designed means exporters won’t know how much they’ll pay until cargoes actually sail, which is often weeks or months after a deal is struck. That makes it riskier to book advance sales of the coming crop and means some business may fall to rival sellers.“The system itself was not developed to make it all convenient for traders,” said Eduard Zernin, head of the Russian grain exporters union. “On the contrary, its aim is to create inconveniences for them.”Russia is a wheat export heavyweight, aided by low costs and bumper crops in recent years. Top buyer Egypt favored European Union and Ukraine grain in its latest tenders, including rare Romanian cargoes from trader Grain Export, owned by a state-backed Russian company.It’s still early for new-crop trade that references the season that starts in July. And export potential hinges on spring weather and the size of the next harvest.Added to those usual unknowns is the floating duty regime, which requires traders to register export volumes and values with a unit of the Moscow Exchange. The bourse plans to start publishing a price index from the data next month, used to calculate the duties that begin from early June.The tax setup could prompt higher risk premiums and make it harder to compete at large tenders, said Andrey Sizov, managing director at analyst SovEcon.“Everybody’s going to be able to sell spot, but how could you sell wheat forward a month from now not knowing where the tax will be?” said Dan Basse, president of consultant AgResource. “No one’s willing to take that risk.”The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service will fine traders who breach reporting rules. And the government may opt for stricter measures like canceling export-quota volumes for those who fail to disclose sales correctly, Zernin said.The agriculture ministry’s press service didn’t respond to a request for comment. No quotas are set past the current season, although officials have signaled they may become annual.Russia is currently ensuring that all grain isn’t exported, but may consider lifting the shipment measures once the domestic market stabilizes, Interfax cited Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev as saying Tuesday at a meeting of the State Duma Committee.The publication of the price index from April offers some time for kinks to be resolved, said Matt Ammermann, commodity risk manager at StoneX. Grain groups have also appealed to ease some limits.For now, forward sales seem “a huge gamble,” he said.(Adds agriculture minister comments in third-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Biden team's China focus puts South Korea on the spot ahead of talks

    For the first time in years there are liberal presidents in South Korea and the United States, but the change in U.S. administrations hasn't made it any easier for Seoul to balance its alliance with Washington and its economic reliance on China. China has dominated the agenda of an Asia tour by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for talks, casting its shadow even over core issues like the North Korea nuclear threat and strengthening the alliance.

  • Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

    Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country's bolivar currency. Venezuela's central bank said this month it also planned to roll a bill worth 1 million bolivars, just 50 U.S. cents. "These bills in a few months will not be worth anything anymore, because in this country prices rise very quickly," said Rafael Alvarez, a healthcare worker who left a bank carrying one 200,000 bolivar bill and four bills worth 50,000 bolivars each.

  • Tucker Carlson Gets His Own Hate-Filled Streaming Service In ‘Daily Show’ Spoof

    Tucker+ "adds a live shot of Tucker reacting to every show that pisses you off."

  • Honda to temporarily cut production in U.S., Canada

    Honda announced late Tuesday it was halting production at most of its plants in the U.S. and Canada.The Japanese car maker said the suspension would start from March 22nd and last a week.Honda cited the global health crisis and its impact on supply chains as a reason for the move.A shortage of microchips, congestion at ports, and the fallout from severe winter weather have all hampered operations. In a statement, Honda said "the timing and length of production adjustments could change," adding that workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants."Honda typically produces about 30,000 vehicles a week in the U.S. and Canada.It's not the only carmaker to be affected by a shortage of microchips.General Motors, Volkswagen, and Ford have all had to cut production with warnings that it could shave billions off their earnings.

  • Mitsubishi offers 'hot summer deals' this March

    The local arm for Japanese automotive brand Mitsubishi is offering the Mirage duo, Xpander, Montero and Strada via friendly payment terms. Until March 31, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) will be presenting the Mitsubishi Hot Summer Deals promo for the aforementioned nameplates with offers such as low down payment. Famous for its practicality and fuel efficiency, the Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback and Mitsubishi Mirage G4 can musters up to 23.1 kilometers per liter while providing ample room for five adults. A brand-new Mirage nameplate can be taken home this March for as low as P28,000 all-in downpayment.Fit for growing families, the seven-seater Xpander offers expansive room for passengers and the versatile seating configuration to help you haul voluminous packages. This MPV is now yours for the taking with its P58,000 all-in downpayment option. The Strada pick-up truck is powered by a 2.4-liter in-line DOHC with VGT and MIVEC engine capable of dishing out 181 horsepower and 430Nm of torque, which are great numbers for hauling or enjoying the great outdoors. This proficient vehicle is being sold with an all-in down payment deal of P128,000. Lastly, the Montero Sport. is yours for the picking if you are eyeing an SUV that is built for convenience and safety. This vehicle can be brought to your doorstep today for as low as P168,000 all-in downpayment. MMPC President and CEO Mutsuhiro Oshikiri noted the timeliness of the payment plans with the gradual easing of travel restrictions—which could be short-lived with the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the country this month. “As more roads are now open for travel, Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (offers) easy payment plans that will help our customers reach their desired destination especially this summer season,” Oshikiri said. Photos from Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation Also read: Mitsubishi PH treats out-of-warranty customers with Service Deals promo for Q1 2021 Mitsubishi L300, Strada lead MMPC’s January sales performance Mitsubishi PH offers easy payment plans for Mirage G4, Xpander, Montero Sport

  • Teen 'mastermind' pleads guilty to celeb Twitter hack

    Kim Kardashian West, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Barack Obama were all targeted in the attack.

  • Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends

    Thailand's prime minister received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. Many countries using the vaccine also said the benefits from inoculation far outweighed possible risks, even as parts of Europe suspended it pending investigation of potential side effects. AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations.

  • McLaughlin, nun who exposed abuses in Rhodesia, dies at 79

    Sister Janice McLaughlin, a Maryknoll Sisters nun who was jailed and later deported by white minority-ruled Rhodesia for exposing human rights abuses, has died. In a life dedicated to social justice, McLaughlin supported the African nationalist struggle that ended Rhodesia and brought Zimbabwe to independence, and she later contributed to the country’s education system. Born and educated in Pittsburgh, McLaughlin joined the Maryknoll order in 1961.

  • Tucker: It's clear public health experts are guided by politics

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines differing COVID guidance from leaders and health experts over the past year

  • Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'

    President Joe Biden says that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but that the complete drawdown won’t take much longer. The deadline to end America’s longest war six weeks from now was set under an agreement reached by former President Donald Trump and the Taliban, without the buy-in of the Afghan government. Biden, in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Wednesday, said he was consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown.

  • U.S. agency criticizes Hong Kong air carrier quarantine rules

    The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) warned it could limit flights by carriers based in Hong Kong after the Asian financial hub imposed quarantine rules that have impacted U.S. cargo carrier FedEx Corp. USDOT issued an order on Tuesday requiring Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to file flight schedules for all U.S. flights within seven days to determine if any are "contrary to applicable law or adversely affect the public interest."

  • Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children being held in Border Patrol custody

    4,200 unaccompanied migrant children are now being held in Border Patrol custody. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on how the Biden administration is responding, and Jennifer Podkul, vice president of policy and advocacy for Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), joined CBSN's&nbsp;Tanya Rivero with more on what needs to be done to address the growing crisis at the border.

  • Special Report: Suit over deadly crash renews spotlight on GM safety practices

    On a clear afternoon in November 2014, Glenda Marie Buchanan set off in her silver Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV from her home in rural Georgia. The cause, her widower alleges in a lawsuit, was a defective steering sensor that the vehicle’s manufacturer, General Motors Co, failed to adequately warn drivers about despite long knowing the component had issues. The sensor’s failure disabled the 2007 Trailblazer’s electronic stability control, a significant safety feature designed to prevent crashes, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in a local Georgia court in 2016 and updated in 2020.

  • US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

    The U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration's first face-to-face talks with China. The step reflects Washington’s “deep concern” about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy following changes to its election system endorsed by China’s ceremonial legislature last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday. Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.

  • Police Searching for Suspect Who Punched, Yelled Slurs at Asian Man in NYC

    The NYPD is looking for information about a suspect who attacked an Asian man near a playground in the neighborhood of Harlem last month. On Feb. 15, he allegedly pushed a 27-year-old man to the ground before yelling racist remarks at him, reports NY Daily News. The victim was reportedly attacked at around 10:10 p.m. while he was walking to his car near Fred Samuel Playground on Lenox Ave. at West 139th St.  According to the police, the suspect shouted “F---ing Chinese, go back to China” before punching the victim in the face.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Bull Revival as Dip Below $54K Wipes Out Millions More in Leverage

    Bitcoin wiped out more excess bullish leverage with a drop below $54,000 early today, and is now looking north.