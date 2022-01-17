Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat on Monday angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border.

The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for possible invasion.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the U.S. claim as “total disinformation.”

He reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the U.S. and its allies to Moscow’s request for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations, or station its forces and weapons there.

Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow's demands during last week’s Russia-U.S. negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels, which were held as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine in what the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia could launch an attack from various directions, including from the territory of its ally Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has increasingly relied on the Kremlin's support amid Western sanctions over a brutal crackdown on domestic protests, said that Russia and Belarus will hold massive military drills next month.

Lukashenko said the maneuvers will be conducted on Belarus' western border and also in the country's south where it borders Ukraine.

Russia has denied having plans to attack its neighbor and in turn accused the Ukrainian leadership of hatching plans to use force to reclaim control of rebel-held territories. Ukrainian authorities have denied it.

Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and in 2014 also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces in the country’s industrial heartland called Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the West stonewalls its demands.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the talks with the U.S. in Geneva, said last week that he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has dismissed the comments as bluster.

Asked Monday about the possibility of Russian missile deployment to Cuba and Venezuela, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “Russia is thinking about how to ensure its security in the context of the current situation.”

___

Yuras Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada urges avoiding non-essential travel to Ukraine due to 'Russian aggression'

    The Canadian government is urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine, in a new advisory citing "Russian aggression." Moscow has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and the United States said on Friday it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives. "We have changed the risk level for Ukraine to avoid non-essential travel due to ongoing Russian aggression and military buildup in and around the country," the Canadian government said in a travel advisory https://bit.ly/34Xs81Z issued late Saturday.

  • U.S. says more evidence points to Russia preparing to invade Ukraine

    U.S. officials believe Russia is laying the groundwork to invade Ukraine. The National Security Council says Russia has positioned a group of operatives to conduct a so-called "false-flag operation" in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, a cyberattack knocked out several government websites in Ukraine on Friday. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini has the latest, and UCLA political science professor Daniel Treisman talks to CBSN's Lana Zak about why these moves are significant.

  • Russia and NATO ‘on different tracks’ in negotiations, Putin spokesperson says

    The remarks from Dmitry Peskov came amid continuing concerns that Russia is about to invade Ukraine.

  • Xi touts China’s vaccine sharing, climate-change efforts in virtual Davos speech

    Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader touted his country’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum.

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

    Malik Faisal Akram, 44, held four people against their will at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

  • China reopens rail freight traffic with North Korea

    China has restored railway freight traffic with North Korea that had been suspended over pandemic concerns, its foreign ministry said Monday. Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the connection across the Yalu River between China’s Dandong and Sinuiju in North Korea had been restored after “friendly consultation between the two sides.” Zhao said normal trade would be maintained while pandemic controls stay in place, but gave no other details.

  • Biden to continue push for voting rights bill as he honors King's legacy

    U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia on Sunday to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he continues to press for voting rights legislation and concerted action to combat rising extremism. Biden's visit to the "City of Brotherly Love" comes hours after an FBI hostage rescue team https://www.reuters.com/world/us/police-colleyville-texas-involved-standoff-synagogue-media-2022-01-15 stormed a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, to free three hostages after a more than 10-hour standoff. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are volunteering at Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, to mark Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of waging "hybrid war"

    Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation issued a statement Sunday accusing Russia of being behind a cyberattack that affected government and private computer networks as part of its "hybrid war" against the country.Driving the news: Microsoft this weekend warned it had detected evidence of a "destructive malware operation" designed to look like ransomware and "render targeted devices inoperable."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The malware operation

  • 22 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Canadians warned against travel to Ukraine

    Canadian officials warned residents against traveling to Ukraine amid the current conflict with Russia, Reuters reported. "We have changed the risk level for Ukraine to avoid non-essential travel due to ongoing Russian aggression and military buildup in and around the country," Canada said in a travel advisory statement on Saturday. Russia has stationed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border, sparking concerns about an invasion and...

  • Opinion: We can outlaw discrimination against LGBTQ Americans and protect religious freedom

    Episcopal Diocese of Iowa bishop: Excluding people from civil protections based on who they are or whom they love hurts us all.

  • Kidnap Haiti gang still has maternity hospital’s generator. Here’s how you can help

    Moved by Haiti’s latest tragedy, the closing of a hospital after a kidnap gang stole its brand new generator, Miami Herald readers have reached out asking for an update — and how they can help the Sainte Croix Hospital in Léogâne keep its lights on and doors open.

  • Prince Andrew accused of 'gaslighting' Virginia Giuffre amid court case

    Prince Andrew has been accused of "gaslighting" Virginia Giuffre after his legal team demanded access to her mental health records.

  • Ukraine says Russia behind cyberattack in 'hybrid war' move

    Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced its government websites and alleged that Russia is engaged in an increasing “hybrid war” against its neighbor. The statement from the Ministry of Digital Development came a day after Microsoft said dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies had been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware.

  • Two Views: Learn the history before we do something dumb in Ukraine

    Russia claims a fear of military encirclement. We do not understand this because of our geography — oceans on two sides and two friendly neighbors.

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Winter storm warning issued for Rochester region. Projected snowfall totals increased

    Winter advisories issued for Monroe County. What to expect as winter storm moves into area.

  • More kids in the hospital with COVID renew fears for medically fragile children

    The coronavirus surge is alarming for families with medically fragile children younger than 5 — the age group still not eligible for COVID-19 shots.

  • Don Vinson, longtime OCSO investigator who arrested serial killer Frank Walls, has died

    Don Vinson, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigator who brought down serial killer Frank Walls, has died.