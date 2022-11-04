Russia deploying ‘barrier troops,’ ‘blocking units’ to stamp down on desertion in Ukraine

British intelligence spoke about the use of blocking units by the Russian troops

These units are meant to incentivize recently mobilized Russian soldiers to stay at their posts and fulfill orders, often by using force, including summary execution, to enforce discipline.

Read also: Russia likely deploying Kinzhal missiles in Belarus for first time, UK intel says

“Recently, Russian generals likely wanted their commanders to use weapons against deserters, including possibly authorizing shooting to kill such defaulters after a warning had been given,” the UK intelligence agency said.

“Generals also likely wanted to maintain defensive positions to the death.”

Read also: Russian invaders forbidden to retreat under threat of being shot, intercept shows

The UK Defense Ministry stressed the tactic of shooting deserters likely attests to the low quality, low morale and poor discipline of Russian forces.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine