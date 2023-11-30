Russia deploys new airborne troops division in Ukraine – UK intelligence

UK intelligence has reported that Russia began deploying a newly formed division of airborne troops in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 30 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence suggested that Russia has begun deploying the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division in Ukraine, particularly in occupied Kherson Oblast, for the first time.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in August 2023 his plans to re-establish this unit. It was reduced to a brigade-size formation in 1998. The UK intelligence noted that the 104th Division's subordinate units likely include the 337th Regiment and the 52nd Artillery Brigade.

The intelligence also suggested that the level of training of the fighters from the 104th Division is insufficient and below the standards for the "elite"-considered airborne troops. Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, who has been appointed as the commander of the Dnieper (Dnipro) grouping since October, will most likely scrutinise the division.

Background:

In previous reviews, UK intelligence said the slight advance near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast cost the Russians huge losses.

UK intelligence also reported that the Russians began to use 500-kilogram RBK-500 cluster aerial bombs more often.

Support UP or become our patron!