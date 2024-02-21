Russia deploys experimental Zircon missile in Ukraine twice

The Russians have deployed experimental 3M22 Zircon missiles in Ukraine at least twice – one of them crashed in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district and the other in the city of Vyshneve near Kyiv.

Source: Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an interview with Vechirniy Kyiv media

Details: Ruvin reiterated that experts confirmed the use of a new experimental missile called Zircon, which the Russians claim to be hypersonic, during the attack on Kyiv on 7 February. However, as it turned out, there were two missiles. The second missile fell in an open field in the city of Vyshneve.

Ruvin stated that Zircons do not actually match the tactical and technical characteristics declared by the Russians.

Quote from Ruvin: "Firstly, this anti-ship missile 3M22 Zircon does not fly at a speed of 8-9 Mach (around 10,000 kilometres per hour) as claimed by the Russians. Relevant services stated that during the final stage of its flight, the missile reached a speed of only 2,500 kilometres per hour.

Secondly, there are significant doubts about its accuracy. Air defence systems intercepted the missiles, and they did not reach their targets. Civilian infrastructure and civilians were affected.

Thirdly, we did not witness the destructive power that should be present in an anti-ship missile with nearly 400 kilograms of explosive material."

Details: He mentioned that Zircon was primarily developed as a weapon against aircraft carriers, which are hard to sink. However, it is doubtful whether this missile will fulfil its intended purpose.

"In essence, another Russian "unrivalled development" like Zircon, adopted into service in Russia in 2023, has proven not to be so unique, much like their Kinzhal missile. The attempt to intimidate Ukraine and its allies with a new "wonder weapon" has not succeeded," noted Ruvin.

Background:

On 12 February, the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise reported that Russia used a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic cruise missile on the territory of Ukraine during its attack on 7 February.

Support UP or become our patron!