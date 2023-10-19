Russia deploys MiG-31 fighter jets in Sevastopol as Putin threatened
Satellite images show that Russia has deployed four MiG-31 fighter jets at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol.
Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities); OSINT analyst MT Anderson on Twitter (X)
Details: The images show that in addition to the Su-30s and Su-27s, there are four MiG-31 fighter jets on the runway.
Belbek airfield in Sevastopol
PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER
MiG-31 fighter jets at Belbek airfield in Sevastopol
PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER
Su-30 and Su-27 fighter jets at Belbek airfield in Sevastopol
PHOTO: MT ANDERSON’S TWITTER
Background:
Earlier, Russian dictator stated that Russian military jets equipped with Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles will be patrolling the airspace over the Black Sea on a regular basis.
Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, suggested that such statements may be aimed at increasing tension, but they do not radically change anything for the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
