Russia deploys fresh, well-trained reserves to Bakhmut

Russian forces have been significantly reinforced, as fresh, well-trained reserves with have been sent to the Bakhmut sector, Senior Lieutenant Oleksiy Tarasenko, a deputy commander in Ukraine’s 5th Separate Assault Brigade told Radio Svoboda on Nov. 30.

Russia has managed to concentrate significant forces in narrow sections near Bakhmut and accumulate a large amount of ammunition for heavy artillery and FPV (first person view) drones, resulting in small tactical successes, Tarasenko explained.

Read also: How Ukraine lost its south: NV examines reasons for Russia’s rapid seizure of territory

“At the moment, the enemy is attempting to identify the most vulnerable spots in our defense. For two or three weeks now, they have been intensively attacking our units in many sectors,” he said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine