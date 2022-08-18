Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country's Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

Russia's Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk airbase in the Baltic Sea enclave as part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence.”

The ministry said the warplanes will be put on round-the-clock alert.

A video released by the Defense Ministry showed the fighters arriving at the base but not carrying the missiles, which were apparently delivered separately.

The deployment of Kinzhal missiles to Kaliningrad as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine nears the sixth-month mark appeared intended to showcase the Russian military’s capability to threaten NATO assets. The region borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Moscow has strongly criticized the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine, accusing the U.S. and its allies of fueling the conflict.

The Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. Russia has used the weapon to strike several targets in Ukraine.

Kaliningrad’s location has put it in the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to counter what it described as NATO’s hostile policies. The Kremlin has methodically bolstered its military forces there, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and an array of air defense systems.

Recommended Stories

  • Ready 24 hours a day - Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft mettle

    Taiwan's air force showcased its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday, saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day as the democratically governed island faces sustained pressure from Chinese military drills. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out exercises around the island after a visit this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sent warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan.

  • Invaders base destroyed in Nova Kakhovka

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 14:20 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the base of Russian invaders in occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. Source: Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram Quote from StratCom: "According to preliminary information, this is a video confirmation of the accurate "smoking in an unidentified place", which is located in Nova Kakhovka.

  • Russians stealing metal products from Mariupol to send to Russia

    Occupying Russian forces in Mariupol are attempting to send stolen metal products to Russia, the Mariupol City Council reported on Aug. 18.

  • Man showed way for Russian army convoy from Sumy Region to Kyiv: Security Service of Ukraine apprehends Russian agent

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 12:12 Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a Russian agent who guided 128 of the occupiers' vehicles from Sumy to Kyiv Oblast in the early days of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy’s Lviv Meeting; Grain Volumes Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet Thursday in Lviv, in western Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillRussia's War in Ukraine Is How the Sovie

  • Ukrainian people are resisting the centuries-old force of Russian imperialism - Ukraine war at 6 months

    People attend an exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by the armed forces of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, Aug. 11, 2022. Olena Znak/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe war being waged by Russia in Ukraine has been described in many ways – an attempt to recreate the USSR, a militant attempt to create a new Eurasia civilization, or a proxy war between Russia and the West. But whatever Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions and aspirations were in the past, they have become ever more blatan

  • Russia continues to deploy troops near Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts of Russia General Staff report

    THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 07:00 The Russian Federation continues to deploy its troops in the areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (in Russia). Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 August Quote from the General Staff: "On the Sivershchyna front, the enemy continues to deploy units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the border-adjacent areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts in order to pin down the

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian satellite system and anti-tank missile system Operational Command Pivden (South)

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 14:30 Ukrainian artillery units killed five Russian soldiers on the night of 17 August and destroyed a satellite communication system and an anti-tank missile system in southern Ukraine.

  • Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with U.S. on Griner prisoner swap, official says

    Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on drug charges on Aug. 4 in a ruling U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable". "Quiet diplomacy is under way and it should bear fruit if Washington follows it, and not fall into propaganda through media hype to score points before an election," said Ivan Nechayev, a spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry, referring to the U.S. midterm elections in November.

  • Meet the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska — here's what to know about the country's sixth First Lady

    Olena Kiyashko worked as a scriptwriter for a comedy series that starred Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A few years later, she'd become Ukraine's First Lady.

  • US Air Force seeks to extend winning streak in hypersonic weapon tests

    Gen. Duke Richardson, head of Air Force Materiel Command, told reporters the upcoming ARRW test will be “a big one.”

  • Ukraine’s Air Force comments on potential threat of mass missile strike from Belarus

    Ukraine’s military is constantly monitoring troop and ammunition movements in Belarus, amid reports of the threat of a massive missile attack on Ukraine from its neighbor, the Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said during a briefing on Aug. 16.

  • Russians dismantle railway wagons in occupied Kherson to send parts to Crimea Office of the President of Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 19:45 Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Russian forces in the occupied city of Kherson have instructed railway workers across all occupied territories of Ukraine to transfer all open wagons, damaged and intact, to Nova Kakhovka and Kherson.

  • Russia threatens to stop Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 12:08 The Russian military command threatens to stop the operation of Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, which quotes Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces Quote from Kirillov: "We would like to draw your attention to the fact that if the negative development of the situation related to the shellin

  • Ready 24/7, Taiwan showcases anti-aircraft artillery

    STORY: Taiwan’s air force displayed its anti-aircraft capabilities on Thursday – saying they were ready for action 24 hours a day. The democratically governed island is facing growing pressure from Chinese military drills.China – which claims Taiwan as its territory – has carried out military exercises around the island this month after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, on Sunday (August 14) and Monday (August 15).Pelosi’s visit infuriated China – which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time – and sent warships and fighter jets close to the island. On a government-organized media trip to Taiwan's crucial air base in Hualien, the Air Force showed off its anti-aircraft systems.Taiwanese Air defense officer Chen Te-huan said the increased tensions did not faze them: "We were not nervous at all at that time (during China's military exercises), as our regular training is prepared for all-day, 24-hour missile operations. When the Chinese military acted, we were already well prepared. Our soldiers followed the SOP (standard operating procedure), which is our troop training program, as per normal. So actually we were not nervous at all, we were just excited to finish our mission."There have been no clashes between Taiwan’s air force and Chinese fighters. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.Taiwan's government says that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be set by Taiwan's people.

  • After explosions in Crimea, Russians move their aircraft to territory of the Russian Federation Ukrainian intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST, 19:10 After the recent explosions at Russian airfields in occupied Crimea, the Russians began moving their combat aircraft to the Russian Federation and deep into the peninsula.

  • Morning attack on Kharkiv: 1 civilian killed, 18 injured

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 07:35 The number of civilians injured in this morning's attack on the Slobidskyi neighbourhood in the city of Kharkiv has risen to 18. One person has been killed in the Russian attack.

  • Is Ukraine striking deeper behind Russia's lines?

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO REFERRED TO CRIMEA AS&nbsp;RUSSIAN&nbsp;TERRITORY. IT IS RUSSIAN-ANNEXED TERRITORY.Footage of an electrical substation burning in Crimea may suggest that Ukraine's military has new abilities to strike deeper into Russian-annexed territory - a development that could potentially change the dynamic of the war. Explosions hit a Russian ammunition depot near the site, which also prompted the evacuation of 2,000 civilians in a 5 kilometer radius, and disrupted rail lines. Also on Tuesday: A Russian newspaper reported seeing smoke rising from a Russian airbase in Crimea. There's no immediate claim of responsibility, although two members of the Ukrainian president's office hinted at the country's involvement on Twitter in what they called "demilitarization," a mocking reference to a word Russia uses to justify its invasion. The war is approaching the end of its sixth month, but until last week the area appeared beyond the Ukrainian military's reach. That was when explosions hit another Russian air base, destroying several planes. Russia has blamed Tuesday's explosion on sabotage, a rare admission that forces loyal to the Ukrainian government have hit its supply lines. Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, is used by Russia to reinforce its troops fighting in other areas of the war. Russian authorities reported few wounded and no deaths in Tuesday's incident.

  • What Ukraine can and can't accomplish with Western artillery

    Ukraine has been outgunned throughout Russia's invasion — but it's sure putting up a fight

  • Kim Jong Un Swaps Trump With Putin in Fervid New Bromance

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—Eat your heart out, Donald Trump. Your ex-love Kim Jong Un has found a new love interest in the form of your old pal, Vladimir Putin.The story of the budding Kim-Putin bromance is right there in expressions of mutual adoration on the occasion of “Liberation Day,” August 15, marking the Japanese surrender in World War II. Kim wished Putin “good health and big success in his responsible work for defending the sovereignty and inter