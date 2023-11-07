Russia has destroyed almost 200 of Ukraine’s medical facilities, damaged almost 1,500 more

Russia has destroyed 193 of Ukraine’s medical facilities and damaged another 1,468 in over 20 months of full-scale war, Ukraine's Health Ministry announced on Nov. 7.

The regions most significantly affected by these attacks include Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Kherson.

The ministry reported that Russian forces have damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 253 vehicles, and captured another 125.

"Despite all the attacks on medical facilities and the constant enemy shelling, work is underway to rebuild Ukraine's medical infrastructure," the ministry said.

"The top priority is to restore facilities in de-occupied territories that were damaged by enemy shelling and bombing."

As of the beginning of Nov. 2023, a total of 421 medical facilities had been fully restored, while 413 had been partially restored. The regions with the most extensively restored facilities are Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine