Russia destroys National Academy of Legal Sciences building in Kharkiv - photos

The National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine after the Russian missile attack on January 23

The building of National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine was destroyed during Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv on the evening of Jan. 23, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported the same day.

A missile from the S-300 system directly hit the roof. Residential buildings, office spaces, cafes, pharmacies, and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

Олег Синєгубов/Telegram

Олег Синєгубов/Telegram

Олег Синєгубов/Telegram

Олег Синєгубов/Telegram

The day before, Russia attacked Kharkiv three times. Morning strikes targeted residential buildings, completely demolishing a section of a high-rise. There are reports of 60 wounded, including six children, and eight casualties, including an eight-year-old girl.

Nine city residents were affected during the evening attack.



