Russia destroys National Academy of Legal Sciences building in Kharkiv - photos
The building of National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine was destroyed during Russia’s missile attack on Kharkiv on the evening of Jan. 23, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported the same day.
A missile from the S-300 system directly hit the roof. Residential buildings, office spaces, cafes, pharmacies, and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.
The day before, Russia attacked Kharkiv three times. Morning strikes targeted residential buildings, completely demolishing a section of a high-rise. There are reports of 60 wounded, including six children, and eight casualties, including an eight-year-old girl.
Nine city residents were affected during the evening attack.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine