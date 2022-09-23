3

Russia details who will evade conscription, war in Ukraine

Caitlin McFall
·2 min read

Russia's defense ministry has detailed which of is fortunate citizens will be able to evade Russian President Vladimir Putin’s latest order to deploy conscripts to fight in his war in Ukraine.

Tech workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will be able to avoid Putin’s "partial mobilization" the Kremlin chief announced Friday, according to state owned media outlet TASS.

Since Wednesday, images have surfaced on social media depicting airports flooded with men while Russian borders grapple with traffic jams as an exodus of fighting age males flee the country.

Russian army conscripts put on their uniform at the military registration and enlistment office in St. Petersburg, on April 22, 2014. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed on Ukraine's eastern border in what NATO believes is a state of readiness to invade. <span class="copyright">OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images</span>
Russian army conscripts put on their uniform at the military registration and enlistment office in St. Petersburg, on April 22, 2014. Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed on Ukraine's eastern border in what NATO believes is a state of readiness to invade. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

UKRAINE BRACES FOR RUSSIA'S FURY OVER MILITARY LOSSES IN KHARKIV

All Russia men ages 18 to 27 are required to do a year's military service.

Certain stipulations like higher education and health factors have previously enabled some to forgo joining the ranks, though it remains unclear if these conditions will continue to protect these male populations as Putin looks to push more men into the war in Ukraine.

Some 300,000 men are expected to be instated into active military service and shipped off the front lines following Putin’s declaration this week.

The defense ministry on Friday said all companies with men who fit the latest exemption status must compile a list and submit it to authorities.

Some have argued that Putin’s decree calling up conscripts was left ominously vague and could allow him to draft more men to Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine should he need to.

PUTIN'S CALL FOR RUSSIAN CONSCRIPTS WILL REQUIRE ARMS MOSCOW DOESN'T HAVE, NATO CHIEF SAYS

One clause in the mobilization decree was entirely redacted and Russian officials have refused to detail what the missing seventh paragraph alluded to, citing security reasons.

Russia has allegedly lost a significant number of its troops in the seven-month-long war with Ukraine claiming that while Kyiv has lost over 9,000 men Moscow has lost more than 50,000. These figures have not been independently verified.

The addition of men in its armed forces comes as Ukrainian troops advance across the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and into Donetsk, where occupying regional authorities Friday launched a vote on annexation.

Ukrainian infantrymen train on May 9, 2022, near Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. <span class="copyright">John Moore/Getty Images</span>
Ukrainian infantrymen train on May 9, 2022, near Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. John Moore/Getty Images

Three other regions including Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson also saw referendums initiated Friday where Ukrainian citizens allegedly cast their vote in support for or against joining the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian regional officials have claimed Russia is also looking to draft any capable men it can find in occupied areas to fight for Russia against Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian conscription prompts exodus by some men

    STORY: Border traffic intensified overnight Thursday as some Russian men rushed for the exits after President Vladimir Putin's call for partial mobilization - drafting 300,000 reservists. At Russia's border with Georgia, video obtained by Reuters showed traffic Wednesday night.For some like Ivan, the crossing took up to 12 hours. "I think the Russian border guards were letting people through very slowly. For example, yesterday before midnight you could cross the border much more quickly. After midnight, either lots of cars arrived (at the border) or they (border guards) started to work more slowly."It was a similar scene on the border with Finland. One man named Nikita said he was afraid to be called up for war. Asked why by a reporter, he said because the mobilization is a big mistake for Russia, Europe and for Ukrainian people. Putin's Wednesday announcement raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country.Prices soared above $5,000 for one-way plane tickets to the nearest foreign locations, with most sold out completely for coming days.Alex was one of the arrivals at Istanbul Airport."I didn't believe that the next step would be mobilization and I feel that not many Russian people want to fight and want to be mobilized and want to go to the army.."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Russian citizens that the war was now arriving at their doorsteps. "Russia's decision on mobilization is a frank admission that their professional army, which has been prepared for decades to take someone else's [land], did not manage to stand it and collapsed. And now, due to mobilization, for most Russian citizens, Russia's war against Ukraine is not something on TV or the Internet but something that has entered every Russian home."In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that news of men leaving the country was simply an exaggeration.“The information about the hype at airports and so on is very much exaggerated. It was exaggerated a lot. There is a lot of fake information about this. We need to be very careful about this so as not to become a victim of false information on this matter”.He also made it clear that Russia was still calling the conflict a "special military operation" instead of a war.

  • Trump baselessly claimed he could have declassified documents just by thinking about declassifying them

    "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying: 'It's declassified,'" Trump claimed without substantiation.

  • Russian forces use MLRS to attack Nikopol, killing 1 civilian

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:23 Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces fired on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing one civilian.

  • Pentagon plans to give troops bigger housing allowances, lower priced groceries

    The Pentagon will undertake a series of reforms meant to make housing, moving and groceries cheaper for troops and their families as nationwide inflation cuts into service members’ salaries. In a memo issued Thursday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin outlined several actions the Defense Department will take “to improve how we support our service members and their…

  • Russian ruble jumps even as the US dollar slams other global currencies and Putin escalates the war on Ukraine

    Russia's native currency gained 4.5% against the dollar, hitting 56.7 and climbing to a high not seen since August 25.

  • This Options Strategy Can Protect Your Portfolio—and Position You for Gains

    Investors must choose between hedging Armageddon at reasonable prices and everything else at more expensive prices.

  • 'I'm shooting to win': Leon's Patrick Koon making history in junior year cross country campaign

    Already racking up a decent amount of hardware, Koon continues to take the Florida high school running scene by storm.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'genocidal,' requires war crime tribunal: Estonian foreign minister

    Estonia was among the first nations to demand investigations in Ukraine to determine if and to what extent Russian forces had committed war crimes during its invasion.

  • Op-Ed: North Korea's new law is far from the only nuclear threat the world faces

    Nuclear weapons have created monarchic power in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Iran's call to end nuclear probes 'unreasonable' -U.S.

    STORY: Iran said this week it sees no point in reviving a 2015 nuclear deal without guarantees the U.S. will not abandon it again.Tehran also wants U.N. inspectors to stop probes of the country’s atomic program.But a U.S. official called that stance “unreasonable.”Speaking to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said his demands are based on past experience.“The issue of guarantees is not just for something that may happen, we base that on lived experience, we’re speaking of the experience of America having left the JCPOA..."Under the 2015 agreement, Tehran agreed to restrain its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions.But in 2018, then-U.S. President Donald Trump ditched the deal, saying it was too soft on Iran.Crippling sanctions returned.Tehran started violating the curbs and rebuilding enriched uranium stockpiles.There have been months of indirect talks between the current U.S. administration and Iran, but Tehran wants Washington to guarantee no future president would abandon the deal.Joe Biden can’t do that because the deal is a political understanding... not a legally binding treaty.The Islamic Republic also wants the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, to drop its years-long probes of unexplained traces of uranium found at three undeclared sites in Iran.On Wednesday, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said he hoped to speak to Iranian officials about the investigation..."I have been manifesting to our Iranian counterparts that we are ready to re-engage. These things are not going to be wished away, are there, and we need to clarify them..."Raisi and the French president also met this week.When it comes to reaching a deal, Emmanuel Macron described the ball as being in Tehran’s camp.

  • NATO promises more help for Ukraine in response to 'sham' votes

    NATO will ramp up its help for Kyiv in response to Russia's "sham" referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine, the alliance's Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Friday. He spoke as Moscow launched the votes on the four regions joining Russia, in what Kyiv and its allies say is a ruse to annex the territories and escalate the seven-month-old war.

  • Musk Wants to Build 'Ecological Paradise' With 'Retro-Futuristic Boats'

    Elon Musk is a disruptor, sometimes playing troublemaker just to provoke change. The richest man in the world then gave some details on this green space, which will surely stand out compared with the ultramodern headquarters of the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

  • Kaprizov back with Wild after tumultuous summer in Russia: 'We didn’t know if we were going to get him out'

    The Wild are relieved to have superstar Kirill Kaprizov back on the ice after a nightmare summer.

  • Myanmar beauty queen in Thai airport limbo, fears arrest at home

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -A beauty queen who spoke out against Myanmar's military rulers was stranded at Thailand's international airport for a third day on Friday, hoping to be granted entry, as activists and her employer urged authorities not to send her back to her homeland. Han Lay, who gained international attention last year with her pageant speech on the army's deadly suppression of anti-junta protests in her native Myanmar, has been denied entry by Thai authorities despite having taken refuge in Thailand for the past year. The 23-year-old model, whose real name is Thaw Nandar Aung, was stopped at Bangkok's Suvarnhabhumi airport on Wednesday, when returning from a brief visit to Vietnam.

  • A Guide to American Football Basic for Beginners

    American football is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the US, with millions of Americans converging to watch the NFL Super Bowl annually. Besides the massive fan base in its country of origin, it also has millions of fans worldwide. Despite its ...

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) insiders who sold US$4.6m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$88b

    By selling US$4.6m worth of Citigroup Inc. ( NYSE:C ) stock at an average sell price of US$70.28 over the last year...

  • Amazon under renewed scrutiny over deadly truck accidents

    Amazon is under renewed scrutiny for dozens of deadly crashes involving semitrucks carrying its cargo. The retail giant insists its shipping network is safe. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano spoke with Paris Martineau, a reporter for The Information who first reported on this story last year.

  • Greyson Chance ‘Stands Behind’ Claims Against Ellen DeGeneres: I Wrestled With ‘So Much PTSD’

    "I needed to tell the truth," he said. "And now it's finally out there"

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$26k as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) drops to US$327b

    The recent price decline of 5.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ( NYSE:JPM ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Former NATO commander says he's not losing 'a lot of sleep' over Putin's nuclear threats as the Russian leader ups the ante in Ukraine

    Putin threatened nuclear force as he announced mobilization plans, moves widely seen as a desperate play as the Russian leader's army stumbles.