Russia detains two generals responsible for Moscow's air defense in corruption probe

The building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Two senior Russian generals responsible for Moscow’s air defenses have been detained in a corruption investigation, Russian state media outlet TASS reported on Sep. 7.

Major General Konstantin Ogienko, the former Special Air Defense Forces commander in Moscow, faces a number of charges that could bring him up to 15 years in prison.

Read also: ‘Ukrainian drones’ allegedly attack Moscow again – photos, video

Major General Dmitry Belyatsky, commander of Russia's 4th Air Defense Division, has also been placed under house arrest. Belyatsky was flipped by prosecutors and will testify against Ogienko, who has pled not guilty.

Belyatsky is alleged to have received $5,100 (RUB 500,000) on Ogienko’s behalf as part of a $305,000 (RUB 30 million) bribery scheme in which the Russian military would allocate land for development in Moscow’s Dolgoprudny and Lobnya suburbs.

Read also: Putin's country residence claimed to be target of drone shot down over Tver Oblast

Moscow's air defenses have failed to prevent dozens of drone attacks this year, including the Sep. 5 attempt to target the Russian President’s residence.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine