Russia detains U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, Wall Street Journal denies he is a spy: Ukraine war live updates

The Wall Street Journal on Thursday vehemently denied Russian claims that a Russian-based reporter is a spy and demanded his immediate release from custody.

The Federal Security Service detained American Evan Gershkovich in the eastern city of Yekaterinburg earlier Thursday. Gershkovich, who reports on Russia as part of the Journal’s Moscow bureau, is accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s foreign ministry, the agency said.

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter,” the Journal said. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia in decades. It comes as the Ukraine war has driven relations between Washington and Moscow to a low not seen since the Cold War.

His most recent article was published just days ago, focusing on the Russian economic slowdown amid Western sanctions. The security service said in a release to state-run media that it had "thwarted the illegal activities" of Gershkovich.

"It was established that Evan Gershkovich, acting at the request of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, the statement said. "The foreigner was detained in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain classified information."

A picture taken on July 24, 2021, shows journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Developments:

►The Ukraine military accused Russia's security officers in the Crimean town of Krasnoperekopsk of undressing, interrogating and beating civilians. Russia seized Crimea in 2014; Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to take it back.

►The Biden administration hasn't seen any evidence of "egregious misconduct" in the management of the billions of dollars in security assistance sent to Ukraine, White House National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said.

Report: Russia may be trying to add 400,000 more troops

Russian media reporting suggests that the the Kremlin is preparing to start a major military recruitment campaign with the aim of signing up another 400,000 troops, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment of the war. Russia is presenting the campaign as a drive for volunteer, professional personnel, rather than a new, mandatory mobilization, the ministry said.

"Russian authorities have likely selected a supposedly ‘volunteer model’ to meet their personnel shortfall in order to minimize domestic dissent," the ministry said. "It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 genuine volunteers."

Russia also needs more munitions and military equipment supplies than it has available, the ministry said.

Former Swiss bankers convicted of aiding Russians, Putin

Four former bankers with the Swiss affiliate of a Russia's Gazprombank have been convicted in Zurich of failing to properly check accounts opened in the name of Russian cellist Sergei Roldugin. Roldugin has longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin, and the U.S. Treasury Department describes Roldugin as “part of a system that manages President Putin’s offshore wealth.”

All four defendants denied the charges, which include allegations of violating Swiss anti-money-laundering law.

Documents filed when the accounts were opened listed expected transactions of $12.2 million. The indictment noted how Putin has “enormous assets managed by people close to him.” Gazprombank maintained the accounts despite “abundant” media reports about Roldugin’s relationship to Putin, including that he was godfather to one of Putin’s daughters, the indictment said.

