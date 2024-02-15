Russia developing space-based weapon 'troubling' but not an immediate threat, White House says

WASHINGTON ― Russia's push to put a space-based weapon in space to target satellites is "troubling" but does not pose an immediate danger to Americans, the White House said Thursday, seeking to calm anxieties about a national security threat raised by a top House Republican.

"This is not an active capability that's been deployed," said John Kirby, the White House's national security communications advisor. "And though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety. We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."

Kirby confirmed that a warning Wednesday from Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about a "serious national security threat" involves U.S. intelligence detailing "an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing."

Kirby would not confirm the nuclear component of Russia's aims but said it is "space-based."

Two U.S. officials not authorized to speak publicly on the matter previously told USA TODAY the U.S. has new intelligence about Russia's desire to put a nuclear weapon in space.

Kirby said a space-based weapon would violate the Outer Space Treaty, a 1967 agreement signed by more than 130 countries including Russia that established international space law.

"Nothing is more important to President Biden and the safety and security of the American people," Kirby said. "That's his top priority and it's going to remain front and center as we continue to continue to determine the best next steps."

The Biden administration has “reached out” to Russia regarding the intelligence but “not secured actual conversations,” Kirby said.

US has 'serious concerns' about declassification of Russia intelligence

Kirby raised issue with Turner's decision to publicize the intelligence, saying "disinformation regrettably found its way in the public domain." Turner shared details about the threat in a vaguely worded statement Wednesday ahead of a briefing on the intelligence that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan organized for congressional leaders.

"The intelligence community has serious concerns about a broad declassification of this intelligence," Kirby said. "They also assess that starting with private engagement rather than immediately publicizing the intelligence could be a much more effective approach."

Turner was part of a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Congress members who visited Kyiv last week and vowed to help push security funding through Congress to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The Senate voted 70-29 Tuesday to approve a $95 billion foreign aid bill with defense funding for Ukraine and Israel, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has said his chamber won't take the bill up.

In a letter Thursday, Rep. Andy Ogles, a hardline Republican from Tennessee, requested that Johnson open an inquiry into Turner's "reckless disregard" in raising alarm about the intelligence.

"It has become clear that the intent was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)," Ogles wrote.

Sullivan's meeting Thursday with Congress members was to include only the four Democratic and Republican House leaders − Johnson, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Turner and Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee − because the Senate is out of session.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019. Turner says he has information about a serious national security threat and urges the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond. Turner, a Republican from Ohio, gave no details about the threat in his statement.

