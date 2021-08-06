Russia Developing Tool to Monitor Crypto Wallets Tied to Criminal Activity

Russia has begun to build a cryptocurrency tracking tool aimed at combating illegal activity on the blockchain. 

Russia’s financial watchdog group, Rosfinmonitoring, is ramping up its anti-crypto crime efforts with a new tracking tool under development. According to a website that tracks Russian government contracts, the watchdog group has hired a contractor to build the tool after a $200,000 offer was accepted. A company named RCO won the contract and will handle the “Implementation of work on the creation of a module for monitoring and analyzing cryptocurrency transactions using bitcoin.” RCO is a major information technology company in Russia backed by Sber, formerly Sberbank.  

The tool is reportedly being developed to fight against illegal activity using cryptocurrency as a cover. Crypto wallets determined to be related to criminal activities or the financing of terrorism will be targeted specifically by the tracking tool. 

