Russia discusses debt, energy stability with Venezuela

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami speaks on the Chevron deal, in Caracas
·2 min read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met on Wednesday with Venezuela's oil minister in Caracas, where they discussed oil market volatility and the status of Venezuela's outstanding debts to Russia.

Novak, who is also in charge of Moscow's ties with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), visited as part of an inter-governmental commission, which is held regularly, a Novak spokesperson said earlier.

"We underline the importance of keep working together to stabilize the international energy market within the framework of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," Novak said through a translator in a broadcast speech following his meeting with Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami.

"Oil- and gas-producing countries are the solid keystone of our trade and financial cooperation, which continues showing its resilience despite sanctions and pressure on Russia and Venezuela," Novak said.

Moscow is negotiating a debt restructuring deal with Venezuela, Russian agency Interfax said on Wednesday, citing an official from Russia's finance ministry. The possible adoption of Russia's Mir card payment system in Venezuela was also discussed, Tass news agency said.

The Mir card is accepted in Cuba, South Korea, Turkey, Vietnam and a handful of former Soviet republics.

Venezuela owes billions of dollars to China and Russia from loans extended under late President Hugo Chavez. U.S. sanctions on the South American country and an acute economic crisis under President Nicolas Maduro have made it difficult to honor the loans, payments to bondholders and other creditors.

The two countries signed a total of 11 agreements covering everything from medicine supply to oil well services, Venezuela's oil ministry said in a statement.

Venezuela holds the world's largest reserves of crude and is a member of the OPEC group of leading global oil producers. Maduro is an ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Europe introduced an embargo on purchases of seaborne Russian oil starting this month, trying to cripple Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine. The United States imposed its own ban on Russia-sourced oil in March, while Moscow has increased its energy supplies - a key source of revenues for its state coffers - to Asia.

Venezuela has been under U.S. oil trading sanctions since 2019, but in November the U.S. Treasury Department issued a license to Chevron to expand operations in Venezuela, part of Washington's moves to encourage talks between Maduro and the opposition toward an election in 2023.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutors: German climate activists suspected of forming criminal organisation

    German prosecutors said on Wednesday police carried out searches across seven states on Tuesday in their investigation of climate activists from the Last Generation group, suspecting possible criminal acts and the formation of a "criminal organisation". The investigation was connected to possible criminal acts in connection to activities around the Schwedt oil refinery, a statement said. Climate activists in Germany and elsewhere in Europe have drawn the scrutiny of authorities with increasingly bold stunts, from blockading airport runways to hurling paint at paintings in museums.

  • Police detain 4 in Guangzhou after COVID protests

    Police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detained at least four people for more than a week after they attended protests against COVID-19 restrictions in late November, according to activists, family members and friends of the detained. While many who attended protests in cities across China last month were released after being held for 24 hours — the legal limit on detention before police must file charges — the four Guangzhou residents as of Wednesday have been held for a week and a half. The detentions came a week after a burst of nationwide protests in the last weekend in November where people demanded freedom from China’s strict pandemic restrictions across several cities in a rare display of direct defiance against the central government.

  • This man tweets China COVID protests to the world

    STORY: This man shared China's COVID protests with the rest of the worldLocation: ItalyLi's Twitter handle 'Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher' became an Internet sensation as he reposted details and footage of protests from citizens across China against the government's stringent COVID-19 lockdown measures and the Chinese Communist Party's curbs on individual liberties and information(Teacher Li, Chinese critic and painter)"The reason why I can't stop is because this account has become a symbol of the Chinese people's pursuit of freedom of speech. It represents the things we need to know, and the things we want to know. It represents our right to know. It represents our desire to speak and express ourselves. I feel it's my duty."From his apartment in northern Italy Li uses virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent China's Great Firewall to access critical and uncensored contentHe says during the height of the protests he was posting every few minutes“In the past Chinese people weren't willing to express themselves, because they knew it’s very dangerous. For example, when you type some people’s names online, you would be interviewed by the police. This time, we have seen many people chanting in front of the police. On one hand, people realized they could express themselves, on the other hand, all the grievances that have been suppressed for so long would also drive people to express themselves. Because people were not willing to speak up in the past 30 years, they have bottled up many things. But I believe through this crack, this opening, more and more people will come out to express their demands.”The recent protests in China are widely seen as a tipping point to an easing in tight COVID restrictionsThe vast majority of the protests opposed zero-COVID measures with a smaller number calling for the ouster of Xi Jinping or the Chinese Communist PartyChinese authorities have largely stayed silent about the protestsLi says his Twitter account has put him in a vulnerable position He's received death threats while his family back home has been questioned by police(Teacher Li, Chinese critic and painter)“The most important thing is not my life, but the security of this account. Even if this account is no longer safe or it is deleted or something else, the awareness of people to speak, to express themselves has started. There are so many bloggers on Twitter. Everyone can do this kind of thing, not only me. Hence, I am very scared but at the same time I am not afraid.”

  • Hong Kong democracy activist wins appeal on Tiananmen vigil assembly

    Democracy activist and barrister Chow Hang-tung won an appeal on Wednesday against her conviction and sentence over a "banned" candlelight vigil in Hong Kong last year to commemorate victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. High Court judge Judianna Barnes said in a written judgment that Chow did appeal for the public to assemble at the Victoria Park but it was not illegal, as the legality of the police ban was “not established". Chow, 37, was originally convicted by magistrate Amy Chan for inciting others to take part in an unauthorised assembly and sentenced to 15 months in jail in January.

  • Ex-Venezuelan treasurer, husband convicted of corruption in first trial of its kind in Florida

    A former Venezuelan national treasurer and her husband were found guilty on Tuesday of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes and moving their tainted money to Miami in the first foreign corruption case of its kind to go to trial in South Florida.

  • Ukraine says Kyiv targeted in Russian drone attack

    Ukraine has stopped a Russian drone attack directed at the capital Kyiv as it shot down 13 drones on Wednesday, avoiding any casualties. The Ukrainian defense ministry said in a Telegram post that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones known as Shahed 131 and Shahed 136. It said the drones came in from…

  • US senators have unveiled a new bipartisan bill to crack down on crypto money laundering

    US Senators Warren and Marshall unveiled a new anti-money laundering bill, which could amp up requirements for the industry.

  • Gold jumps 2% as U.S. CPI data spurs Fed slowdown bets

    Gold prices climbed over 2% on Tuesday to their highest levels in more than five months after data showing a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices cemented bets for a slowdown in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. "Gold and silver are up significantly on safe-haven bid and also the outlook that rate hikes may be slowing," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. The inflation print "signals to the market that the interest rate hikes that the Fed's been doing are working and they might not need to be as aggressive this week or in the coming months," he added.

  • Kherson Oblast Military Administration urges citizens to evacuate as Russian attack cuts city district off from heating

    Heating supply to Korabel district in Kherson is stopped due to an accident, as a result of Russian attack; residents of the city are urged to evacuate Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, the Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Details: The decision to terminate heating supply to the Korabel district has been adopted by the Commission on Emergency Situations of Kherson City Military Administration.

  • Russian soldiers may surrender to Ukrainian drones General Staff

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that from now on, Russian servicemen can surrender with the help of Ukrainian drones and published a step-by-step video instruction on how to do this.

  • The first use of Neptune complex was back in February when it saved Mykolaiv from Russian landing group

    The first combat use of Neptune, the Ukrainian coastal mobile complex with anti-ship missiles that sank the Russian missile cruiser Moskva on 14 April, was in the first days of the war. Then the Ukrainian missiles did not hit the targets but saved Mykolaiv from the Russian landing.

  • U.S. Health Spending Grew to $4.3 Trillion in 2021

    As the Covid-19 pandemic wore on last year, U.S. health care spending grew 2.7% to $4.3 trillion, or nearly $13,000 per person, according to a new analysis by Medicare actuaries published online in the journal Health Affairs. The increase was far smaller than the 10.3% jump seen in 2020, when the virus first exploded across the country, and the annual report highlights how health spending changed as the disruptive effects of the pandemic — and the massive emergency response — began to fade. “Thr

  • Investing in Halcyon Agri (SGX:5VJ) a year ago would have delivered you a 72% gain

    If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right...

  • Wiz Khalifa Was Once Arrested For Cannabis Use In Pennsylvania — Now, Khalifa Kush Is Expanding To The State

    Wiz Khalifa has never been one to shy away from his passion for cannabis.

  • Investors in Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) have made a decent return of 40% over the past year

    Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited ( SGX:C07 ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • Ukrainian army issues instructional video telling Russians how to surrender to a drone

    A step-by-step instruction video demonstrates how Russian soldiers can arrange to surrender to Ukraine via drone.

  • Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in four more 2020 battlegrounds

    Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed state and local election officials in Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania as part of the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The newly appointed special counsel, who was brought in last month to oversee several Department of Justice (DOJ) cases related to…

  • Over 50 Russian projectiles target residential quarters in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

    On the night of 13 December, Russian forces used Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) as well as heavy artillery to fire 50 projectiles on Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They damaged houses, service stations, gas pipelines and power lines.

  • Ukraine to increase bonuses for staff at nuclear plant who remain loyal

    Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom said on Wednesday it would offer higher bonuses to staff at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station who remain loyal to Kyiv. The plant in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest, has been occupied since shortly after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff. Energoatom said Russian forces were telling Ukrainian workers at the plant that they would not be paid after Jan. 1 if they did not sign contracts with Russia's nuclear energy company, Rosatom.

  • Rubio urges U.S. to deny request for undersea internet cable connecting Miami and Cuba

    Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is urging the Federal Communications Commission to deny a request to extend a submarine internet cable connection between South Florida and Cuba, the first of its kind, because of the risk that the Cuban government could use it for intelligence purposes.