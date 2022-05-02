Russia dollar bonds give back part of Friday's gains

A Russian one rouble coin is seen next to a U.S. one dollar banknote in this picture illustration
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Russian dollar bonds fell sharply on Monday, following steep gains late last week after the Russian finance ministry said it had made overdue payments which had threatened to push the country into default.

Russia's finance ministry said Friday it had managed to pay, in U.S. dollars, $564.8 million in interest on a 2022 bond and $84.4 million on a 2042 bond, despite having vowed to make those payments in rubles.

The government's foreign bonds remain deep into distressed territory, with most trading under 30 cents on the dollar.

A bond maturing in 2026, which has a payment due on May 27, was down 5 cents at 28, after having risen 13 cents on Friday.

A 2029 bond dropped 7 cents to 22 cents after rising from 14.5 cents to 29 cents on Friday. This bond's next coupon payment is due in September.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Russian (default) roulette https://tmsnrt.rs/39qVubj

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plummet

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas posted a deep first-quarter loss and slashed its 2022 margin forecast due to the war in Ukraine and writedowns in its offshore business, reflecting an industry wide struggle to turn a profit despite record demand. Focus on renewables has intensified as the West steps up efforts to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, but what Moscow refers to as its "special operation" in Ukraine has also boosted already soaring raw material and freight costs. "The business environment worsened significantly during the first quarter of 2022 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the associated ripple effects on global trade and cost inflation," Vestas said in its earnings report late Sunday.

  • Protests in British Virgin Islands over plan for UK to impose direct rule on territory

    Plans to rule the islands from London after arrest of elected leader likened to “colonialism” by demonstrators

  • Family of fallen soldier from FWB to announce NFL draft pick on anniversary of hero's death

    The family of the late U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Clifford 'CC' Gadsden of Fort Walton Beach will announce an Atlanta Falcons pick in the NFL draft on Friday

  • Ukraine fighter says civilians remain trapped in Mariupol steel works

    A Ukrainian fighter holed up the city of Mariupol said on Monday that up to 200 civilians remained trapped inside bunkers in the Azovstal steel works after an evacuation operation led by the United Nations to save civilians from the site. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, 39, a deputy commander of Ukraine's Azov Regiment, told Reuters that his fighters could hear the voices of people trapped in bunkers of the vast industrial complex. He said they were women, children and elderly people, but that the Ukrainian forces there did not have the mechanised equipment needed to dislodge the rubble, he said.

  • China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos

    When Tesla's Shanghai plant and other auto factories were shut over the last two months by emergency measures to control China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak, the burning question was how quickly they could restart to meet surging demand. But with the Shanghai lockdown grinding into its fourth week, and similar measures imposed in dozens of smaller cities, the world’s largest boom market for electric cars has gone bust. Other companies from luxury goods makers to fast-food restaurants have also offered a first read on the lost sales and shaken confidence of recent weeks, even as Beijing rolls out measures to help COVID-hit industries and stimulate demand.

  • Goldman Sachs traders have notched more $100 million-revenue days than any quarter since 2011

    At that rate, Goldman Sachs hit the $100 million daily milestone every other trading day for three months.

  • Internal poll: GOP candidate ahead in Texas special election

    The race to replace former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned earlier this year, is slated for June 14.

  • Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer charged with helping inmate escape

    Vicky White, a 56-year-old assistant director of corrections, said she was transporting Casey Cole White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, from jail to a courthouse for a mental health evaluation Friday when they vanished.

  • Buffett Lures Fans to Omaha With Stock Buys, Inflation Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Die

  • Zelensky refutes Russian propaganda claim that Azov Regiment is ‘neo-Nazi’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has refuted a fake claim of Kremlin propaganda that the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces is "neo-Nazi."

  • Amazon gets hearing to challenge Staten Island union vote

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports that Amazon has been granted a hearing on the Staten Island unionization vote and explains what each side will likely contend in the hearing.

  • Ron DeSantis says he would never attend a White House Correspondents' Dinner with a 'cabal' of 'reviled' journalists

    "I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in DC, New York, are so reviled by so many Americans," he said. As president, Trump didn't attend either.

  • Why the Philadelphia Eagles wanted to select Kansas’ Kyron Johnson in the 2022 NFL Draft

    Philadelphia traded up to get Kyron Johnson in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The KU football star says he willing to play anywhere for Eagles.

  • Baerbock Says Sanctions Will Only Be Lifted After Russian Withdrawal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made clear that sanctions against Russia will only be lifted after a complete withdrawal of its troops from Ukrainian te

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Quarter of Russian battle groups rendered 'ineffective'

    Russian TV host warns UK could be hit with nuclear strike ‘I want to see Putin hanged’, says Gazprom boss who fled Russia First Ukrainian civilians rescued from Mariupol steelworks Scholz says ‘I’d rather be cautious’ over sending arms to Ukraine Sergey Lavrov claims Hitler had 'Jewish blood' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse, threatening another shock to the world’s economies and financial markets.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Decline as Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional manager

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.