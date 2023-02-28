Russia’s new Donbas offensive is failing, NYT reports

47
·2 min read
Defenders of Ukraine in the area of Bakhmut
Defenders of Ukraine in the area of Bakhmut

NYT reports that Russia is running out of artillery shells and cruise missiles, and restocking is becoming harder due to Western sanctions. Many of the most elite and experienced units of the invading forces were decimated, and their recovery could take "not months, but years," experts say.

Read also: Russian ‘limitless’ manpower is a myth, Russia to face more problems with new call-ups — ISW

U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had previously noted that Russia "probably lacks the reserves to drastically increase the scale or intensity" of an offensive in the winter. According to the analysts, Russia’s offensive operation "is very likely to end without reaching its goals" due to the lack of tanks and other equipment.

According to the NYT, Russia decided to carry out several attacks along the entire front in Donbas, instead of concentrating on one. But the very first attack – the assault on Vuhledar in mid-February – ended in failure for the Russians and the loss of dozens of tanks and armored personnel carriers.

Read also: China won’t transfer weapons to Russia, Ukraine’s spy chief says

Ukrainian soldier with the call sign ‘Diesel’ said that every day, sometimes several times a day, the Russians are trying to capture Ukrainian positions by attacking in small groups. He also said that he recently opened fire on two invaders who were wandering around the field and “looked like they were picking mushrooms,” apparently unaware that they were within range of Ukrainian positions. Both managed to escape.

“They use small groups to spout out weaknesses,” the soldier said. “Their advantage is in quantity, while ours is in high morale.”

Read also: As Russia counts losses in thousands at Bakhmut, wounded ‘Wagnerites’ are left to die – General Staff

On Feb. 27, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that the situation at the front is difficult, as the invaders increase the intensity of the assaults. The enemy uses tactics of attrition and total destruction during the offensive, losing between 600 and 1000 men every day. Later that day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians concentrated their main efforts on the offensive on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar axes.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Lockheed's HIMARS plant gearing up to meet demand after Ukraine success

    Lockheed Martin's mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations, executives said on Monday. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is now a widely recognized weapon after mobile phone camera footage of the war in Ukraine showed the launchers in action. "When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news - daily - then that's driving that demand," said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed's missile business.

  • Russia “concerned” by “unexplained” explosions in Mariupol, reports UK intelligence

    Russian sources have reported at least 14 explosions in occupied Mariupol since Feb. 21 and Russia is likely concerned about this, the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote in its latest summary of the on-going full-scale Russian war against Ukraine on Twitter on Feb. 27.

  • Russia has been able to keep its most effective drone flying over Ukraine thanks to Western-made parts

    The Orlan-10 drone has allowed Russian troops "to rain accurate fire down on Ukrainian formations," according to a British think tank.

  • An 'elite' Russian unit is being weakened by severe front-line losses, and the replacements appear to be making things worse, Western intel says

    Britain's defense ministry said Russia's 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade has suffered "extremely high casualties" while fighting in Ukraine.

  • Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase

    A satellite has detected an A-50 AWACS aircraft, which might have been attacked at the Belarusian Machulishchy military airfield on 26 February. Source: Belarusian editorial office of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing Plant Labs Details: The photo was taken on 19 February.

  • Russian invaders refusing to go on offensive in Vuhledar area en masse

    Russian forces have significantly reduced activity in the Vuhledar area due to the mass refusal of their troops to go on the offensive, spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s Tavriiskyi District forces, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, said on Feb. 27.

  • Anna Paulina Luna says her military records likely leaked by Air Force to Dem firm as scandal grows: 'It's BS'

    Republican Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna says she may be the latest victim of the scandal related to the Air Force's reported leak of military records to a Democratic research firm.

  • Ukraine war: Zelensky says situation in Bakhmut worsening

    Russian forces have been trying to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut for over six months.

  • Russian and Ukrainian forces fight over control of Bakhmut

    Soldiers are engaged brutal fighting, which is taking a toll on troops and civilians in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine.

  • Putin's £274m spy plane blown up by Belarusian partisans

    A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.

  • Russian ‘limitless’ manpower is a myth, Russia to face more problems with new call-ups — ISW

    After a partial mobilization in Russia, as well as several earlier covert campaigns to recruit reservists or “volunteers” into the army, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is faced with the dilemma of significantly fewer resources for new mobilization efforts, the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest summary of the ongoing war on Feb. 26.

  • Biden administration knocked on the doors of 530 East Palestine, Ohio, residents this weekend

    The White House announced Monday that teams from the EPA, FEMA and the CDC reached over 530 East Palestine, Ohio households in less than 72 hours.

  • China Panics in Email Over U.S. Delegation’s Trip to Taiwan

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastBeijing is already enraged over the latest American Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan, The Daily Beast has learned.China sent a letter at the conclusion of a Congressional trip to Taiwan to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) to express “serious concern” about the visit, which he made alongside Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), and Jonathan Jackson (D-IL).“It was reported that Congressman Jake Auchincloss recently visited Taiwan an

  • North Korea's Kim convenes meeting to improve economy amid fears of food shortages

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a meeting of ruling party officials to discuss improving the country's economy and agricultural sector, state media reported on Monday, as fears of food shortages and a humanitarian crisis grow. International experts say food insecurity has worsened in the isolated nation amid sanctions and COVID-19 lockdowns. Kim oversaw the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday as it reviewed rural development projects, state news agency KCNA reported.

  • Protestors gather at Chinese 'police station' in NYC to demand CCP stop spying on Chinese diaspora

    Dozens of protesters gathered outside an informal Chinese police station in Chinatown on Saturday to demand the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stop spying on the Chinese community in New York City. More than 60 protestors rallied outside ChangLe Association Inc. on 107 East Broadway, where a Chinese “service station” operates above a noodle shop, the New York Post reported. Toni Cai, a pro-democracy activist who was imprisoned by the CCP in China for promoting free speech, attended the rally.

  • Putin faces problem of replenishing reserves for war ISW

    Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assume that manpower reserves in the Russian army are not endless. Source: ISW report Quote: "Putin may find himself facing another dilemma after another wave or two of reserve call-ups, as the pool of reservists appropriate for front-line fighting is finite.

  • Poland to transfer more Leopard tanks to Ukraine within few weeks, says Polish official

    Poland plans to transfer the next batch of 10 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine within a few weeks, Polish news agency PAP reported on Feb. 26, citing the head of the Polish Prime Minister’sOffice, Michał Dworczyk.

  • Putin Warned of More Mystery Attacks After Russian Plane Explosion

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersBelarusian saboteurs successfully attacked a Russian A-50 military surveillance aircraft in an airfield near Minsk in recent hours, Belarusian opposition sources confirmed to The Daily Beast.“It’s a big victory. That airplane was very expensive, very rare, and perhaps the most important aircraft of the Russian fleet,” Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told The Daily Be

  • Putin made it clear that Russia is to continue with war in Ukraine Spanish Minister of Defence

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear in his recent speech before the Federal Assembly that he does not plan to end the war in Ukraine. Source: This was stated by Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defense of Spain, in an interview with La Vanguardia, writes European Pravda.

  • Russian Warplane Damaged in 'Drone Attack' at Belarusian Air Base, Opposition Says

    Belarusian opposition said on February 26 that they damaged a Russian military plane in a drone attack at an airbase near the capital, Minsk.The Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL posted a statement on Telegram that said the Beriev A-50 aircraft was struck by two blasts near the Machulishchy air base.“The front and central parts of the plane were damaged, the avionics and the radar antenna were damaged. The damage is serious, the plane will definitely not fly anywhere,” the statement read.A later statement, made by BYPOL’s leader, Aliaksandr Azarov, said the explosions were caused by a drone attack carried out by Belarusians.Russian and Belarusian governments have yet to comment on the incident. Belarusian media reported that the border committee was looking for the saboteurs.An image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows the Beriev A-50, the largest plane seen on the far left, parked at the Machulishchy air base on February 19, a week before BYPOL claimed the attack. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful