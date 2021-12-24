Russia doubled purchases of gas from Turkmenistan in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALEXANDER VERSHININ
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russia has doubled the purchases of natural gas from Turkmenistan this year amid rising global demand, the Russian ambassador in Ashgabat said Friday.

Ambassador Alexander Blokhin said Russia this year stands to import about 10 billion cubic meters (353 billion cubic feet) of gas from Turkmenistan, nearly twice the amount imported in 2020.

This year's volumes were on par with the period before 2016, when Russia halted gas imports from the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation amid pricing disputes and a slump in global prices.

Moscow resumed the purchases of Turkmen gas in 2019 when it signed a five-year contract envisaging annual deliveries of 5.5 billion cubic meters (194 billion cubic feet).

Turkmenistan is overwhelmingly dependent on exports of its vast natural gas reserves, and Russia's 2016 move to halt supplies dealt a heavy blow to the Turkmen economy.

China has replaced Russia as the top export destination for the Turkmen gas. Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the country annually supplies 40 billion cubic meters (1.4 trillion cubic feet) of gas to China.

Earlier this year, China’s state-owned CNPC started work to set up new wells at Turkmenistan’s giant natural gas fields in exchange for future gas supplies. Under the deal with CNPC, Turkmenistan will pay for its services by supplying 17 billion cubic meters (600 billion cubic feet) of gas a year for the period of three years to a total of 51 billion cubic meters (1.8 trillion cubic feet) of gas.

Turkmenistan also has been working to build a pipeline that would pump gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Europe only has itself to blame for surging gas prices

    MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union can only blame its own policies for record gas prices as some of its members resell cheap Russian gas at much higher prices within the bloc, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. Putin also called on the EU to approve a new Russian gas route, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, to ease the price crunch. Nord Stream 2 is opposed by the United States and particularly several east European states, which say the pipeline will make the EU even more reliant on Russian gas, which already supplies 35% of the bloc's gas needs.

  • 12 Delicious Turkish Foods To Try On Your Trip To Istanbul

    The breakfast game is strong.View Entire Post ›

  • Can America meet its next Sputnik moment?

    The launch of Sputnik I — a small aluminum orb, no bigger than a beach ball — proved a transformative moment for the United States. It triggered the U.S.-Soviet space race, served as the impetus for new government institutions, and precipitated substantial increases in federal R&D spending and funding for STEM education. Sputnik was a galvanizing force, providing the shock and momentum needed to revolutionize the country’s science and technology base.

  • Ardonagh Nears Takeover of Insurance Broker MDS

    (Bloomberg) -- Ardonagh Group has agreed to buy Portuguese insurance broker MDS Group.Most Read from BloombergLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look GoodSingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosBiden Is Hit With ‘Brandon’ Slur in Call With Military FamiliesSingapore Is No Place to Spend QuarantineUnited and Delta Cancel Hundreds of Christmas FlightsU.K.-based Ardonagh announced the acquisition, which will be funded with equity and debt, in a statement Thursday that confirmed an ea

  • European Gas Extends Slump With More LNG Heading to Region

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices headed for a third day of sharp declines as more tankers are crossing the Atlantic with U.S. fuel to the energy-starved region. Most Read from BloombergLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look GoodSingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosBiden Is Hit With ‘Brandon’ Slur in Call With Military FamiliesSingapore Is No Place to Spend QuarantineUnited and Delta Cancel Hundreds of Christmas FlightsAt least 15 vessels with liquefied natural gas de

  • Yemeni rebel attack on southern Saudi Arabia kills 2 people

    A Yemeni rebel attack on Saudi Arabia's southern border town of Jizan killed two people and wounded seven more late Friday, Saudi state-run media reported. Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi citizen and Yemeni resident in the southwestern Saudi province of Jizan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported. Six of the wounded are Saudis and one is a Bangladeshi national, Saudi media said.

  • Mali: West condemns Russian mercenaries 'deployment'

    Fifteen European countries and Canada accuse Russia of providing support to the mercenaries.

  • Russian court fines Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms

    A Moscow court on Friday said it was fining Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles ($98 million) for what it said was a repeated failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia. Moscow has increased pressure on big tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens individual and corporate freedom. Google said in an email it would study the court ruling before deciding on further steps.

  • US Army awards Northrop $1.4 billion contract for future battle command system

    The U.S. Army has awarded Northrop Grumman a contract to produce its next-generation battle command system that will tie critical sensors and shooters together on the battlefield.

  • Moscow says it expects US response on security guarantees by next month

    The Kremlin on Friday said that it is expecting the United States to provide a response to its request for security guarantees next month."To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific answers to our proposals in January," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a Friday conference call, according to The Associated Press.Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry gave U.S. officials draft security...

  • Officer Holley dies week after ambush shooting

    A Baltimore police officer shot last week in an ambush died Thursday after she was removed from life support. Officer Keona Holley, 39, was shot around 1:35 a.m. a week ago Thursday in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue. She was a mother, sister and daughter who the mayor said volunteered to work overtime in an area that is known for violence. Baltimore police said Holley's family -- in discussion with her doctors -- made the difficult decision to take her off life support two days before Christmas.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – OPEC+ Decision Put in the Bottom; Easing Omicron Fears Lifting Prices

    The CDC first designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern on December 1, but crude oil bottomed on December 2 when OPEC+ made its output decision.

  • Is Best Buy Open on Christmas Day? What to Know About Its Store Hours

    In case you're wondering if Best Buy is open on Christmas Day 2021, we've confirmed the holiday hours for the tech store.

  • Overwhelmed U.S. Midwest hospitals prepare for worst with Omicron

    The rapid spread of Omicron infections has hospitals in the U.S. Midwest "preparing for the worst," with their intensive care units and medical personnel already severely strained from a wave of the potent Delta variant of COVID-19. Indiana, Ohio and Michigan have been hit harder in recent weeks by the virus than any other states. About one in four of their hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.

  • Spanish eruption's end brings 'emotional relief,' rebuilding

    Authorities on one of Spain's Canary Islands declared a volcanic eruption that started in September officially finished Saturday following 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity or significant sulfur dioxide emissions. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the eruption's end “the best Christmas present.”

  • Broward man arrested on child porn charges for the second time in 14 months, deputies say

    While out on bond for charges related to child pornography, a Broward County man continued to obtain child porn of young children landing himself in jail once again, according to detectives.

  • Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

    The president of Ukraine held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress on Friday amid tensions with Russia, which recently stoked fears of a possible invasion by massing troops near Ukraine's border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives about the Russian troop buildup and the situation in his country's war-torn east, according to Zelenskyy's office. Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

  • The Moonbike looks like a really fun electric snow bike

    The Moonbike is a new electric snow bike, and it’s officially headed for the U.S. now.

  • ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski transferred to prison medical facility in North Carolina

    The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists.

  • More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax

    More than 10,000 Russian troops have been returning to their permanent bases after month-long drills near Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Russian military. Interfax said the drills were held in several regions near Ukraine, including in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, as well as in the southern Russian regions of Rostov and Kuban. Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine had fuelled fears in Kyiv and Western capitals that Moscow was planning an attack.