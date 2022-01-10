Russia downplays threat to Ukraine in Geneva talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A member of a delegation walks past US and Russian flags displayed at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva during Russia-US talks
A member of a delegation walks past US and Russian flags displayed at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva during Russia-US talks

Russian officials have said during high-level talks in Geneva that they have no intention of invading Ukraine, a top US diplomat says.

Reports say that around 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed near the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an incursion.

Russia warned the US not to "underestimate the risks" involved in Moscow's confrontation with the West.

The US has said there would be sanctions if Russia were to attack.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said he believed that a Russian invasion was still possible. "There are 100,000 Russian troops on the other side of the border," he said on Monday. "I suppose they haven't gone there to drink coffee!"

In a call with reporters following Monday's meeting, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman described the talks as "frank and forthright" discussions over eight hours aimed at better understanding each side's security concerns.

Ms Sherman said that the Russian delegation had also denied plans to invade Ukraine, saying troop movements were "manoeuvres and exercise".

"But I would note that none of this was notified to anyone. It is typical that we notify each other's exercises to each other where we and they can prove that they in fact have no intention by de-escalating and returning troops to barracks," she added.

Analysis box by James Landale, Diplomatic correspondent
Analysis box by James Landale, Diplomatic correspondent

This was the first chance Russian and American diplomats had to discuss face-to-face the standoff over Ukraine and Russia's demands for Nato to step back from eastern Europe. And while little agreement appears to have been reached, both sides aired their concerns and set out their demands, with at least the possibility of talks continuing in the future.

Yet the gap between both sides remains large. The US urged Russia to de-escalate the situation and remove its troops from Ukraine's border but it received no assurance that would happen.

Russia demanded that Nato should give a cast-iron guarantee it would never offer membership to Ukraine. The US rejected this outright. The US offered some ideas for both countries to limit military exercises and missile deployments but there was no sense this would be enough for Russia.

Optimists will point to the fact the talks were business-like, they did not break up in acrimony and Russia insisted it had no intention of invading Ukraine. Pessimists will note that even after such assurances, US officials said they were still not sure if Russia was serious about finding a diplomatic solution to this crisis.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the Russians had told their US counterparts "that all measures for the combat training of troops and forces are carried out within our territory" and that there was "no reason to fear any escalation scenario in this regard".

Ms Sherman said the US had raised several "preliminary" ideas aimed at de-escalating tensions, including setting reciprocal limits on the size and scope of military exercises and negotiations about missile deployments.

However, Ms Sherman said that the US was pushing back on Russian proposals that were "non-starters" for the US government, including Russia's demand that Nato commit to never include Ukraine in the alliance.

"We will not allow anyone to slam closed Nato's open-door policy, which has always been central to the Nato alliance," she said.

According to Ms Sherman, the US delegation told the Russians that any invasion would be met with "significant cost and consequences well beyond what they faced in 2014" when Russia annexed the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine.

These measures could include sanctions against key financial institutions, export controls, "enhancements of Nato force posture on allied territory" and increased security assistance to Ukraine, she added.

Mr Ryabkov said the talks had been "business-like and professional" but warned the US not to "underestimate the risks" to do with the confrontation between Moscow and the West.

The Geneva talks are the first of several meetings between US, allied and Russian officials this week, which will also include a meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels and at the permanent council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which includes Russia.

Monday's meeting, however, took place without the participation of US European allies, including Ukraine, prompting reassurances from Ms Sherman and other US officials that Ukraine, Europe and Nato would be included in any decisions.

Mr Borrell said on Monday he'd been told that nothing would be agreed without the EU's "strong co-operation, co-ordination and participation".

A graphic showing Nato&#39;s expansion since 1997
A graphic showing Nato's expansion since 1997

Russia has repeatedly denied it has any plans to launch a military operation in Ukraine. Last month, the Russian government published a series of demands including a commitment that Ukraine will never join Nato.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Kazakhstan saved from foreign-backed uprising

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia saved Kazakhstan from what he called a "foreign-backed invasion," according to reports.Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSO) of six ex-Soviet states that the alliance had managed to "prevent the undermining of the foundations of the state" and "the complete degradation of the internal situation in Kazakhstan," Reuters reported.He added that the CSTO blocked "...

  • Klay Thompson viewing Warriors' title goals differently after return

    With his NBA return completed, Klay Thompson now views himself as a factor in the Warriors' hunt for an NBA title.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

  • U.S. pushed back on Russian security proposals in Geneva meeting, official says

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said that the United States was firm in pushing back on security proposals that are "non-starters" during talks with her Russian counterpart in Geneva, and added Washington won't allow anyone to slam shut NATO's open door policy. U.S. officials had frank and forthright discussions with the Russian delegation over the course of nearly eight hours and is open to meeting again soon to discuss U.S.-Russian issues in more detail, Sherman said.

  • Life in Kazakhstan's largest city slowly returns to normal

    Life in Kazakhstan's main city and former capital seems to be returning to normal. Public transport has started operating for the first time since the violence, which left government buildings burned and gutted, and many businesses looted.

  • Putin defends sending troops into Kazakhstan as the US and Russia begin talks over Ukraine

    Putin in recent years has taken a series of steps, including military actions, to expand Russia's influence in countries formerly part of the USSR.

  • Maybe this will help: Turkmenistan wants to close the "Gates Of Hell"

    Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, president of Turkmenistan, wants to close the “Gates Of Hell.” While we might expect an authoritarian leader to make this kind of proclamation in a more figurative sense, Berdymukhamedov is being pretty literal in that he’d like his country to extinguish a giant gas crater that’s been belching flames into the Karakum Desert since at least 1971.

  • Treasury sanctions Nicaraguan officials ahead of Ortega-Murillo inauguration

    The Treasury Department on Monday announced sanctions for six officials in Nicaragua as the country prepares for the inauguration of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control along with the European Union sanctioned officials in the country's military as well as the Nicaraguan minister of defense, the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Mail, and the state-owned...

  • A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

    For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives. For the U.S., NATO, and the world’s democracies, this is a challenging moment.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcCarthy has long said the re

  • Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty

    Texas lawmakers deplore mistreatment of National Guardsmen sent to border duty

  • Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

    West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the […]

  • Russian intervention in Kazakh civil unrest viewed as potentially shifting Putin calculus on Ukraine

    ‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Australia agrees to $3.5 billion tank deal with US: report

    Australia has agreed to a $3.5 billion deal with the U.S. to acquire more than 120 tanks and other armored vehicles to upgrade its military fleet, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton will confirm the new deal Monday after the U.S. initially approved the purchase last year. Australia will commit to buying 75 new M1A2 abrams tanks, 29 explosive-clearing assault breacher vehicles, 17 assault bridge vehicles...

  • Raskin: Grisham told Jan. 6 panel about 'names that I had not heard before'

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday said former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol about "a number of names that I had not heard before.""She had a number of names that I had not heard before, and she had some ways of looking at it," Raskin told moderator Chuck Todd when asked about Grisham's meeting with the panel during an appearance on NBC's "Meet...

  • NYC Mayor Cites White Supremacy Threat to Justify Brother’s High-Profile NYPD Gig

    CNNBarely a week into his tenure as New York City mayor, Eric Adams is already facing criticism and accusations of nepotism for appointing his younger brother as a deputy police commissioner. On Sunday, he tried to explain himself. Adams confirmed that he had indeed tapped Bernard Adams—a retired New York Police Department sergeant—for the post, which commands an annual salary of $242,000. Justifying the move, the mayor said his brother was “qualified” for the position and would be in charge of

  • Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The Tigray People's Liberation Front, the party that controls most of the northern Ethiopia region of Tigray, on Sunday accused Eritrea of attacking its troops. In another development in the conflict, aid organisations suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray where 56 civilians were killed by an air strike over the weekend, the U.N. agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) said. "The Eritrean military launched fresh attacks against our forces yesterday in Sigem Kofolo... located in Northwestern Tigray close to Sheraro town," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter.

  • China hopes to expand East African rail network and develop ports

    China is proposing a grand infrastructure plan for the Horn of Africa that would involve expanding the two major railroads and developing ports on the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Under the proposals, announced during last week's visit by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya will be extended to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eventually to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile the line linking the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Djibouti would be exte