Russia Has A New Electric Car That's Totally Going To Destroy Tesla
As you can imagine, after Putin invaded Ukraine (on my birthday, no less!) and major automakers abandoned Russia as all the international sanctions rolled in, it’s been harder for Russians to get access to new cars. Don’t you worry, though, Russia isn’t going to let a little total alienation from the rest of the developed world stop it and its car industry. It can build cars itself, and they’ll be just as great as the ones it can no longer have. Take, for example, the Moscow Polytechnic University’s new electric Tesla-killer, the Amber.
As you can see from the gorgeous styling and perfect proportions, there is nothing at all that anyone could possibly say about the Amber that is negative. The rest of the world should probably just stop making cars at the point because there is no way anyone will ever come up with anything more stylish than what you’re looking at here. It’s an absolute masterpiece of design that will absolutely go down in history alongside the Ferrari 250 GTO, Jaguar E-Type, and Mercedes-Benz 300SL.
