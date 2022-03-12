Russia to include electronics firms on list of essential companies -report

Customers inspect kitchen stoves at an electronic store in Stavropol
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Russia's trade and finance ministries will widen the criteria for systematically important firms to include companies from the electronics sector, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko as saying on Saturday.

Russia's government on Friday proposed a raft of support measures, including some for suppliers to state-owned companies and the IT sector, as it seeks to weather the impact of Western sanctions on its economy.

"The most important task for us is to develop our products and accelerate import substitution of what was brought in from outside," Chernyshenko said.

He said support for firms in the electronics sector was needed from the banking system.

"In all sectors of the economy there are now preferential loans and subsidised rates, and the possibility of preferential lending through regional budgets is also being looked at," Chernyshenko said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Andrew Heavens)

Recommended Stories

  • "It's almost embarrassing": Lobster price shock hits restaurants

    Lobster prices have soared so much that restaurants are either giving their customers sticker shock, or taking them off the menu entirely.Why it matters: The lobster price shock isn't just a supply problem or just a demand problem. It reflects both — and is a microcosm of the U.S. economy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Maine lobstermen were able to sell their catch straight off the boat for $6.71 a pound in 2021, according to the Maine

  • Yellen says sanctions over Ukraine war limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were limiting China's ability to buy Russian oil, and Beijing was not "meaningfully offsetting or lessening" sanctions pressure on Moscow. "My sense is that financial institutions in China that do business in dollars and in euros are worried about the impact of sanctions," Yellen said in a Washington Post Live interview. Yellen said Russia was now experiencing a "severe" economic contraction because of the sanctions and while she declined to offer a specific forecast for Russian output, she said in the longer term, U.S. export controls on advanced semiconductors and other technologies will have a negative effect on Russian growth, "degrading Russia's ability to project power and continue to threaten its neighbors."

  • Russia, Ukraine, & the U.S. : Putin Puts Democracy on the Brink

    John Heilemann and John Avlon unpack why the Ukraine crisis seems to be resonating with the American public in a way that few foreign policy issues have in recent memory. They suggest that this isn’t just about Ukraine; Americans view Russia’s invasion as an assault on the international order and part of a larger struggle between liberty and tyranny around the world. Avlon notes that social media has brought the humanitarian crisis to the forefront of people’s daily lives and prevented the world

  • Putin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin

    The Kremlin did not elaborate on Putin's comments about the state of talks, 17 days into the war that began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Friday, Putin said there had been "certain positive shifts" in the talks, which have been taking place in Belarus, but gave no details.

  • Rishi Sunak: Ukraine war creating 'significant uncertainty' for UK economy

    'Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating significant economic uncertainty and we will continue to monitor its impact on the UK,' Sunak said.

  • It's not just gas! Michiganders grapple with other products affected by high crude oil prices

    From polyester to plastic, prices of petroleum-based products are on the rise, and the impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to make buying a car even worse

    US consumers are already feeling the impact of spiking gas prices. Russia's war on Ukraine could keep car prices high, too.

  • Mass. man travels to Ukraine to rescue daughter, grandson from war zone

    "I did what any dad would do, I guess, in this situation."

  • Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Stock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-BuyingThe decision came as the Cyberspace

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • DiDi Had To Postpone Its IPO After Jack Ma's Ant: Bloomberg

    DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) had to pull the brakes on its Hong Kong listing as it failed to satisfy China's concerns over sensitive data leak, Bloomberg reports. Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Chinese counterpart remained vulnerable to the possible derailing of its listing plans and regulatory penalties. The ride-hailing company's main apps were removed from local app stores in 2021 remained suspended for the time being. Related Content: Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got

  • U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status - sources

    The United States, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will move on Friday to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status over its invasion of Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the situation told Reuters. President Joe Biden will announce the plans at the White House at 10:15 a.m. EST (1515 GMT), said one of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity. The White House said Biden would announce "actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine", but gave no details.

  • LBank Exchange Will List Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) on March 14, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) on March 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MRI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 14, 2022.Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Marshall Rogan Inu (MRI) on March 14, 2022The UFC is an industry currently worth 4 billion dollars, however, there ...

  • Watch Police Seize $578 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Billionaire

    The “Sy A” was seized in Trieste, Italy, amid a crackdown on oligarch wealth to pressure Vladimir Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine.

  • Philadelphia fans boo Simmons during pregame warmups — but cheer his dunk (VIDEO)

    Nothing has united Philadelphia fans like their anger at Ben Simmons.

  • U.S. eliminates human controls requirement for fully automated vehicles

    U.S. regulators on Thursday issued final rules eliminating the need for automated vehicle manufacturers to equip fully autonomous vehicles with manual driving controls to meet crash standards. Automakers and tech companies have faced significant hurdles to deploying automated driving system (ADS) vehicles without human controls because of safety standards written decades ago that assume people are in control. Last month, General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals.

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia bombs Mariupol mosque where ‘dozens were sheltering’, as troops advance on Kyiv

    Bulk of Russian ground forces now around 25 km (15 miles) from centre of Kyiv, MoD says

  • Russian oligarch criticizes Putin's plans to seize assets of foreign companies, saying it will take the country back to the turbulent days of the Russian Revolution

    "We must be wiser and avoid a scenario where retaliatory sanctions hit ourselves," Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs said.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest news: Fighting rages near Kyiv; Moscow threatens weapons shipments

    Britain's defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing that Russian forces were around 15 miles from Kyiv's center.

  • Corn Sees Longest Weekly Rally Since May as War Lifts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn futures capped Friday with their longest weekly rally since May as war in Ukraine sidelines supplies and leaves buyers turning elsewhere for grain.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Imposes Sanctions on More Russian EliteBiden Says He’d Fight World War III for NATO But Not for UkraineSatellite Images of Russian Tanks Fail to Pierce Fog of WarTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.Stock Market Bottom Slipping Away After 13 Years of Dip-Buyi