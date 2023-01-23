Russia’s ‘Elite’ Shadow Army Edges Into Complete Collapse

145
Shannon Vavra
·4 min read
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of fighters rounded up to fight in Ukraine for Wagner Group, the Russian private mercenary fighting corps, have gone missing or died, according to a Russian non-governmental organization.

While Wagner Group recruited approximately 50,000 fighters in recent months, including from prisons, only 10,000 fighters remain fighting at the front for Wagner, Olga Romanova, the head of Russia Behind Bars, told My Russian Rights, according to The Moscow Times.

“According to our data, 42-43 thousand [prisoners] were recruited by the end of December. Now they are, most likely, already over 50,000,” Romanova said. “Of these, 10,000 are fighting at the front, because all the rest are either killed… or missing, or deserted, or surrendered.”

The statistic cited is just the latest indication that Wagner’s fighting force is falling apart in Ukraine, even as Russia works to secure wins on the battlefield almost one year since the invasion of Ukraine.

Wagner Group fighters have been involved in the heavy fighting in Soledar in recent weeks, a town in which Russia has claimed victory. Wagner has also been largely responsible for gains made in Bakhmut nearby, “at an extraordinary cost,” given that many of the Wagner recruits had minimal training since Wagner recruited 40,000 convicts, John Kirby, a White House National Security Council coordinator, told reporters last week.

Russia’s Wagner Group Accused of Ripping Off Grieving Families

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at the dramatic losses the Russians are sustaining in Soledar in a recent speech as well.

“The area near Soledar is covered with corpses of the invaders,” Zelensky said. “This is what madness looks like.”

The U.S. Department of Defense has also assessed that Russian forces and Wagner have both suffered a tremendous amount of losses.

It is “significantly over 100,000 now,” Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters last week. “The Russians have suffered a tremendous amount of casualties in their military, and that includes their regular military and also their mercenaries, the Wagner Group, and other type forces that are fighting with the Russians.”

There are indications that some of these losses may be desertions. Earlier this month, one former member of Wagner Group, Andrei Medvedev, was caught fleeing in Norway, the AFP reported. Medvedev, who has been arrested, is believed to be the first member of Wagner to defect to the west, according to the BBC.

Medvedev has offered to share details about his experiences in the private mercenary group to help expose war crimes for investigators, the AFP reported. He has reportedly witnessed “deserters being executed” and “terroristic methods.”

The Biden Administration last week announced it is designating the Wagner Group as a “transnational criminal organization” in an attempt to interrupt Wagner’s supply and ability to do business around the globe.

“Wagner is a criminal organization that is… committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those who are assisting Wagner,” the National Security Council’s Kirby said.

News of Wagner’s disintegration comes as the mercenary group is experiencing trouble with the Kremlin as well. Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military has faltered in Ukraine due to logistics and command and control failures, has been leaning on Wagner Group’s fighting power to try to make up for Russia’s armed forces’ failures in Ukraine for some time now, according to a White House National Security Council assessment. But Putin and the leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, have been at loggerheads in recent days, with both contradicting each other and sniping that their fighting forces have been responsible for Soledar.

Intel Reveals Putin’s First Order for a Big War Rebound This Year

Putin appears to have begun trying to shift the heft of Russia’s fighting back to the military in recent weeks. The president shook up the command of Russia’s armed forces earlier this month by promoting Gen. Valery Gerasimov, in an apparent attempt to inject some momentum into Russia’s military strategy.

The recent shakeup has likely sidelined Wagner, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

“Putin’s decision to focus and rely on conventional Russian forces is marginalizing the Wagner Group and the siloviki faction that nevertheless continues to contribute to Russian war efforts in Ukraine,” the ISW stated in an assessment this week.

Gerasimov has begun his work by trying to improve the discipline of the armed forces in Russia, according to a British government intelligence assessment shared Monday.

“Since he took command, officers have been attempting to clamp down on non-regulation uniform, travel in civilian vehicles, the use of mobile phones, and non-standard haircuts,” the intelligence assessment said. “The measures have been met with skeptical feedback. However, some of the greatest derision has been reserved for attempts to improve the standard of troops’ shaving.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • 'What crime?' Wagner chief questions U.S. sanctions

    STORY: A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine - private military contractor Wagner - fired back at the White House Saturday after Washington on Friday announced new sanctions against the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said Friday that Wagner,&nbsp;which has claimed credit for Russia's battlefield advances in Ukraine, would be designated a significant Transnational Criminal Organization -- a move that would&nbsp;freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit&nbsp;Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.KIRBY:&nbsp;"With these actions, and more to come, our message to any company that is considering providing support to Wagner is this: Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses, and we will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose, and target those assisting Wagner."Kirby said the Wagner group had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine - including infantry rockets and missiles - and that images showed five Russian railcars that traveled from Russia to North Korea.North Korea's Foreign Ministry has called the report groundless.On Saturday, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published an open letter to the White House, asking Kirby "what crime" his company had committed.Prigozhin, who previously denied connections to Wagner, admitted in September that he founded the mercenary army, which has played a major role in the conflict, describing &nbsp;Wagner as a fully independent force with its own aircraft, tanks, rockets and artillery.Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasingly turning to Wagner for military support, causing some tensions in Moscow.“We continue to assess that Wagner currently has approximately 50,000 personnel deployed to Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. Our information indicates the Russian Defense Ministry has reservations about Wagner's recruitment methods. Despite this, we assess that it is likely that Wagner will continue to recruit right out of Russian prisons.”Aside from the new sanctions, Prigozhin is wanted in the United States for interference in U.S. elections, something that he said in November he had done and would continue to do.

  • 10,000 Wagner Group mercenaries remain at the front out of 50,000 recruited — mass media

    Of the 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by the Kremlin-approved Wagner Group PMC to participate in a full-scale war against Ukraine, 10,000 remain, the head of the Rus Foundation, Olga Romanova said in an interview with the My Russian Rights project on Jan. 22.

  • Japan ‘on the Verge’ of Societal Collapse Due to Plummeting Birth Rate, Prime Minister Says

    Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida spoke in desperate terms about the country’s cratering birth rate in an address to his nation’s parliament on Monday.

  • Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

    Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his […]

  • The world's third-richest person admits he has 'some addiction' to ChatGPT

    Billionaire Gautam Adani wrote that that ChatGPT has "astounding possibilities" that can transform society, though he also warned potential dangers.

  • Russia claims that it was ready to strike an early peace deal with Ukraine but the West ruined it

    Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Russia was open to negotiations at the start of the war, but Western leaders urged Ukraine against it.

  • What did people eat 9,000 years ago? Hunting cave reveals glimpses of diets in Mexico

    The cave was used by multiple generations, experts say.

  • Russian tycoon tells Kremlin: Tolerate, don't punish dissident remote workers

    One of Russia's richest tycoons called on the authorities on Monday to tolerate rather than punish hundreds of thousands of workers who have fled abroad due to Moscow's war in Ukraine, arguing that the country needs their brain power. "People who work for our economy from abroad - remotely or otherwise - should not be punished," billionaire metals executive Vladimir Potanin told the online RBC news portal, calling for an end to talk of punitive measures against them, something he called "demagoguery". He said Moscow had to be tolerant even if remote workers held views which Russian patriots disliked, a reference to the fact that many of those who left - including IT specialists - did so to avoid being drafted into the army or because they disagreed with what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24 last year.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces hit Russian boat during attempt to disembark sabotage and reconnaissance group on island on Dnipro river

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit a light civilian boat on the Dnipro river, which the occupiers expropriated and equipped for military purposes. Source: Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South); report of Joint Press Centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces on the Tavriya front Details: It is reported that during the attempt of the hostile sabotage and reconnaissance group to land on one of the so-called Potemkin Islands on the Dnipro river near Kherson, Ukraine's Armed Forces hit a lig

  • Ex-FBI Official Involved in Trump-Russia Probe Indicted for Working on Behalf of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch

    A former FBI official who investigated Trump’s ties to Russia was charged with violating sanctions and collaborating with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

  • Fox News Lawyers Seem to Justify False Election Fraud Claims in Dominion Case

    Kevin HagenFox News lawyers’ defense strategy to combat a voting software firm’s allegation that the conservative cable giant knowingly peddled election fraud lies about the company is starting to fully come to light.When it comes to Fox hosts, commentators, and guests pushing falsehoods that rigged voting machines “stole” the 2020 presidential election from then-President Donald Trump, Fox attorneys insist that claims those statements were defamatory have “omitted context” of those remarks.Acco

  • Rogozin said that he saw from space with what weapon he was wounded and is preparing to "take revenge"

    Dmitry Rogozin, the former Director General of Roscosmos [a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs and aerospace research - ed.], who was wounded in a restaurant in Donetsk on New Year's Eve, said that with the help of satellite images, he had precisely located the howitzer that fired at him and was preparing a "take revenge" operation.

  • Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk guilty in Jan. 6 case

    An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago. Barnett lounging at a desk in Pelosi's office made him one of the most memorable figures from the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, the day when Congress convened a joint session to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper is scheduled to sentence Barnett on May 3.

  • Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee

    In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.

  • Washington county mistakenly releases 460,000 partial SSNs

    A county in Washington inadvertently released nearly half a million partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request in December, according to county officials. The Pierce County Auditor's Office, which mistakenly released the sensitive data, said in a news release that the error was quickly spotted and that the person who accidentally received the SSN digits deleted them within two hours. The requester had not asked for the personal information, the auditor's office said.

  • Tesla Can Slash its Prices Because its Cars Are So Cheap to Build

    There’s a reason why Tesla has been able to drastically cut its vehicle prices across the board without breaking a sweat. The automaker reportedly earns more money per vehicle than literally all of its rivals. Now, Reuters reports that Tesla is using that fact as another weapon in the EV price war.

  • Kremlin says European infighting over sending advanced tanks to Ukraine is a sign of weakness

    Ukraine and its allies are getting steadily angrier at Germany for blocking the transfer of powerful Leopard 2 tanks to fight Russia.

  • Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

    Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes. As a result, Berlin offered to deploy three of its Patriot units to Poland to help secure its air space. Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

  • Consumer Reports urges dark chocolate makers to reduce lead, cadmium levels

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Consumer Reports on Monday urged four chocolate producers to commit by Valentine's Day to reduce the amounts of lead and cadmium in their dark chocolate products, after testing revealed harmful levels of the heavy metals. In letters to Hershey Co, Mondelez International Inc, Theo Chocolate and Trader Joe's, Consumer Reports said long-term exposure to the metals can result in nervous system problems, immune system suppression and kidney damage.

  • Sweden’s NATO Bid in Doubt After Erdogan Refuses Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, venting anger following a burning of Islam’s holy book in Stockholm at the weekend.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellEurope Is Bracing f