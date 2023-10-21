Russia employs novel combined assault strategy in overnight barrage

Consequences of one of the attacks of the Russian Federation

Russian forces used novel complex tactics, incorporating various coordinated offensive measures, in attacks overnight on Oct. 20-21, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine has said on national television.

"The enemy is responding very actively and the main focus has been shifted to the air," Humeniuk said.

“They are activating tactical aviation, using ground-based missile systems and launching missiles together with anti-aircraft missiles. In particular, last night a complex tactic of very mixed attacks was used. Almost simultaneously, tactical aviation launched both guided aerial bombs at the frontline territories and X-59 cruise missiles at deeper territories, the second echelon of preparation of our frontline territories, for example, Kryvyi Rih district and Mykolaiv Oblast, as well as attack UAVs.”

All the means were used simultaneously, and this tactic was aimed at depleting air defense systems, Humeniuk said.

She noted that the simultaneous launch of guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles had not been observed previously.

Overnight on Oct. 20-21, Russia attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles and drones. Weapon impacts caused damage to an industrial infrastructure facility, local authorities reported.

