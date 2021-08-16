Russia will evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan - official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will evacuate some of its Afghanistan embassy's roughly 100 staff, Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, told the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.

The official also said that Russia's ambassador in Afghanistan would meet with a Taliban representative on Tuesday and discuss security for its diplomatic mission there, the Interfax news agency reported.

