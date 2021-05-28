Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

The Telegraph

“The courts have dealt with the existence of God. Now they’re going to have to deal with the existence of the Devil.” That’s what Martin Minella told the New York Times in March, 1983, shortly before he came the first attorney in US history to put forward demonic possession as a murder defence. The trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who fatally stabbed to death his friend Alan Bono with a pocket knife, became a national sensation at a time when pop culture was saturated in the supernatural and the occult (The Exorcist came out in 1973; a national Gallup Poll from 1979 reported that 34 percent of adults believed in the devil). It became known across America as the “Devil made me do it” case, and 40 years later, it has inspired the latest installment of the Conjuring franchise, which arrives in cinemas today. The devil showed up months before the actual murder, in a small town in Connecticut called Brookfield, which at the time had not seen a murder for 193 years. His first pit-stop was not Johnson but an 11-year-old boy called David Glatzer, the younger brother of 19-year-old Johnson’s girlfriend Deborah. In the summer of 1979, David’s family became convinced he was being possessed. One night his mother Judy looked up to see him collapse face down onto his bed as though somebody had pushed him. He told her that he had seen a vision of an old man pointing a warning finger at him and saying, “Beware.” The visions continued: sometimes, according to David, the old man appeared with sunburnt skin and a torn plaid shirt; sometimes he had big, black eyes, a thin face with animal features and jagged teeth, horns and hooves. He spoke in Latin, threatened the family, and vowed to relieve David of his soul. Over the next few months, the family say they watched helplessly as David’s behaviour became strange and erratic. “He would kick, bite, spit, swear – terrible words” Judy told the New York Times. At times he seemed to be struggling against invisible hands tightening around his neck; at others he seemed to be being shaken from head to foot like a rag doll, even though, according to Judy, “he can’t even do a sit-up. He’s too fat” (needless to say, he’s slimmed down in the Hollywood version). His body was sometimes covered in scratches and bruises that nobody could account for; he was prone to random recitation of passages from the Bible or Paradise Lost.