Russia to be excluded from the Danube Commission due to missile and drone attacks

Russia is excluded from the membership of the Danube Commission

During its 100th session, the Danube Commission, led by Ukraine, voted to deprive Russia of its membership on March 17, 2022, setting a withdrawal deadline of Feb. 29, 2024, with failure to comply risking non-recognition of Russian obligations to the commission.

The commission decided to take action in response to Russia’s missile and drone strikes in the lower Danube, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on X on Dec. 15.

“This decision is an appropriate response to the violation of the principles of free and safe navigation on the Danube,” the minister said.

Kuleba labeled Russia’s expulsion from the Danube Commission as “another diplomatic defeat,” noting its recent unsuccessful bids for positions in key international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization, UNESCO, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The Danube Commission, established in 1948, is an international organization responsible for coordinating and managing navigation on the Danube River. Its tasks include developing navigation rules, ensuring the safety and freedom of vessel movement, as well as maintaining environmental sustainability in the river basin.

The Danube Commission suspended Russia’s powers due to the war in Ukraine during an extraordinary session on March 17, 2022.

The resolution mandates the cessation of powers for any Russian representative or their deputies in the Danube Commission, disqualifying them from participating in all meetings and working bodies of the commission.

