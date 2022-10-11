Russia should be excluded from all UNESCO bodies Volodymyr Zelenskyy

OLENA ROSHCHINA — TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 21:29

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to exclude Russia from its ranks.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the participants of the 215th session of the UNESCO Executive Council, Office of the President

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Dear defenders of Educational, Scientific and cultural achievements of humanity! Please tell me, why are representatives of Russia still among you? What do they do at UNESCO? How can there even be representatives of a terrorist state in UNESCO, which is proud of the destruction it causes in another country?

I thank UNESCO for supporting Ukraine at this time and for all the principled statements that were made in defense of Ukraine and its culture from Russian aggression. But we still need new steps — steps that Russia will feel.

A terrorist state definitely does not have the right to preside over one of the key bodies for the protection of cultural and natural heritage – the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Such a Russian chairmanship devalues the institution itself – its weight, its reputation.

It is impossible to give Russia the authority of UNESCO for destruction. A terrorist state should be excluded from all UNESCO bodies and from the organization itself.

Let it be a historical example for everyone in the world that no one will tolerate the enemy of culture, the enemy of history, the enemy of education, the enemy of science."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that on the morning of the 230th day of a full-scale war, Russia once again launched cruise missiles from the Caspian and Black Seas – and children again did not go to kindergartens, schools or universities.

Last night, a Russian rocket hit the buildings of the Khortytsia National Academy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

More than 2,600 educational facilities have already been destroyed or damaged by such Russian terrorist attacks.

On 10 October, in Kyiv, a Russian rocket hit an intersection in the central part of the city, 700 metres from the bell tower of St. Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The buildings of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv were also damaged by the impact.

Another rocket hit Tereshchenkivska street. The buildings of the Khanenko museum were damaged, where, in particular, masterpieces of Velasquez, Canova, Cellini, and the facilities of the National Museum of Taras Shevchenko – one of the most famous Kyiv publishing houses – are located.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Can you imagine a missile strike on Babi Yar in Kyiv – the burial place of 100 thousand victims of Nazi shootings? And this strike was.

Can you imagine the shelling of a Menorah in Drobytsky Yar, Kharkiv Oblast, where 20 thousand Nazi victims are buried? And this attack also took place.

540 is the total number of cultural heritage sites, cultural institutions and religious buildings damaged by Russian strikes in Ukraine during the full-scale war since 24 February. Almost 200 destroyed or damaged temples!

And, perhaps, while I am addressing you now, one of the Russian strikes also damaged other cultural or educational objects, as well as other memorials or churches."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this is a conscious choice of Russia – "to oppose itself to everything that matters to humanity."

But Ukraine, which has been a conscientious member of the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization since 12 May 1954, needs UNESCO's help in protecting its cultural heritage.

