As Russia expands offensive, Ukrainians refuse to bow down

STORY: In a video released by the army, military personnel can be seen building trenches, road blocks and armed check points on the roads leading to the capital, which have already been severely damaged during the conflict.Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over Saturday's failed ceasefire to allow civilians to flee Mariupol and Volnovakha, two southern cities besieged by Russian forces. Ukraine said more talks were set for Monday, but Russia was less definitive.Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched what he calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, reiterated that he wanted a neutral Ukraine that had been "demilitarized" and "denazified." He likened Western sanctions "to a declaration of war," adding: "Thank God it has not come to that."Ukraine and Western countries have decried Putin's reasons as a baseless pretext for the invasion and have imposed sweeping sanctions aimed at isolating Moscow and crippling its economy.