Russia expands its Ukraine goals, now seeks to oust Zelenskyy's 'unacceptable regime': Live updates

Russia has expanded its military goals in Ukraine from seizing control of the eastern Donbas region of the embattled country to regime change in Kyiv, the Kremlin's top diplomat says.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking to envoys at an Arab League summit in Cairo late Sunday, said Moscow is targeting the "absolutely unacceptable regime" of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian troops swept into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and rolled toward Kyiv before bogging down on the outskirts of the capital. The Kremlin then hit reset, focusing its efforts on the industrial Donbas.

“We will definitely help the Ukrainian people to free themselves from the regime that is absolutely anti-people and anti-history,” Lavrov said.

Zelenskyy was unbowed, pleading to win "this war for independence" and to keep Ukraine on a course toward full membership in the EU and becoming one of the most modern states in the world.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone.

More developments:

►Wheat prices rose sharply Monday after Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian shipping port of Odesa over the weekend.

►The Ukraine military denied the Kremlin's claim that it has destroyed four American High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers delivered to Ukraine this month.

►Russia’s Federal Security Service, the KGB's successor agency, said Monday that it has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian military intelligence to entice Russian military pilots to surrender their combat jets to Ukraine.

RUSSIA DEFENDS ATTACK ON ODESA: Russia says it hit only military targets; envoy says Ukraine kids kidnapped: Live updates

WHERE THE WAR STANDS AFTER 5 MONTHS: Here are the issues you need to know

Young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket while enjoying a techno performance by a DJ in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Ukraine could start shipping grain this week

The first shipments of grain under a deal mediated by the United Nations and Turkey could leave Ukraine's Chornomorsk port this week, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said Monday. Kubrakov told Radio Free Europe there was no limit in the deal on the amount of grain that could be shipped. The deal signed Friday could clear the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain desperately needed across much of the developing world, as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.

Story continues

"We expect the agreement to start working in the coming days," said Kubrakov, who led Ukraine's delegation at talks in Istanbul last week.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vasyukov said that after Chornomorsk, shipments would follow from Odesa and Pivdeny. The timeframe for all three ports to be functioning is within two weeks, he said.

Gazprom cites technical issues, balks at ramping up gas supplies to EU

Russian energy giant Gazprom said documents received from German equipment maker Siemens have failed to resolve concerns surrounding a pipeline turbine that Gazprom has blamed for a weekslong, 60% decline in gas flow to Europe. The turbine was sent to Canada for maintenance, then shipped to Germany. Gazprom has asked Siemens to provide "prompt support in obtaining the required documents" so the turbine can be delivered to Russia.

Germany is accusing the Russian firm of stall tactics, saying Gazprom is not a reliable energy provider.

Russian-backed governments creating committees for regions to join Russia

A seven-member election committee is being created in the southern Kherson Region that borders Crimea to conduct a referendum on acceding to Russia. The decree by the head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration said nominations were being accepted for the election committee that will have seven members serving three-year terms.

On Saturday, the head of the southeastern Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky also signed a decree on the creation of an election committee to conduct a referendum on joining Russia.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia wants Zelenskyy out of power