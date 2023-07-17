Russia expects to allow two-way traffic on Kerch bridge by end of autumn

The Russians are going to launch two-way traffic on one side of the Kerch bridge on 15 September, and on the other side in November, one span of the bridge cannot be restored.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti with reference to the statement of Marat Khusnullin, Russian Deputy Prime Minister at a meeting with Vladimir Putin and during a conversation with journalists

Details: According to him, one part of the span towards Kerch on the bridge is completely destroyed, it cannot be restored and will be dismantled.

He said that the movement on the Kerch bridge is initially planned to be launched in reverse mode on one lane. At midnight on 17 July, the first truck test cars will be launched, and if everything goes well, from one in the morning they will allow cars to pass.

At the same time, Khusnullin said that two-way traffic on one side of the bridge is planned to be launched on 15 September, and the second in November.

Khusnullin said that approaching the damaged support structures by floating cranes is impossible and a temporary bridge will have to be built for reconstruction works.

Background:

At three o'clock in the morning on 16-17 July, an attack was made on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russian-occupied Crimea to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy.

Russian media wrote that there were two drones. As a result of their attack, one of the spans of the bridge tilted. Automobile traffic on the bridge is closed. It also stopped the functioning of the ferries between Kerch and Russia. The flow of cars was sent around the occupied mainland Ukraine.

