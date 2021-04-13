Russia expects India to produce 50 million doses of Sputnik V each month this summer

FILE PHOTO: People receive Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in San Marino
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is expecting India to initially be making 50 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine each month this summer, Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russian RDIF fund, told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, India, the world's second most populous nation, approved the use of Sputnik V, hailed by Dmitriev as a milestone for the vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, has signed deals with six firms in India to produce more than 750 million doses of Sputnik V.

Dmitriev also said manufacturing of Sputnik V would also begin in Serbia and Iran in the "nearest future", while production in Italy is expected in the next few months.

Sputnik V will be produced in Italy by Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne Pharma & Biotech.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams and Bernadette Baum)

