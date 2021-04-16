Russia to expel 10 U.S diplomats in response to sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia will expel 10 U.S. diplomats in retaliation for sanctions that the Biden administration leveled at Moscow on Friday, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

Why it matters: It's the same number of Russian intelligence officers operating as diplomats that the U.S. said it would expel Thursday, as part of a broad package of sanctions retaliating against the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies and Russia's interference in the 2020 election.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: In addition to expelling the 10 Russians, the U.S. sanctioned dozens of Russian officials and entities and set new restrictions on buying Russian sovereign debt.

  • "The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," Biden said in a speech on Thursday afternoon, warning Russia not to continue interfering U.S. elections.

  • Biden has proposed meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in a European country this summer "to find a stable and predictable way forward," according to a senior administration official. It's unclear whether Putin will accept.

What to watch: Lavrov said at a press conference that the Kremlin is considering imposing "painful" costs on U.S. businesses operating in Russia in retaliation for the sanctions, per Reuters.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says ‘Now is the Time to Deescalate’ While Announcing New Russia Sanctions

    President Biden suggested it is time to deescalate tensions with Russia in remarks about the sweeping sanctions his administration imposed on Moscow on Thursday. “Now is the time to deescalate,” Biden said. “The way forward is through thoughtful dialogue and diplomatic process.” “My bottom line is this: where there’s an interest in the United States to work with Russia, we should and we will,” he said. “When Russia seeks to violate the United States, we will respond. We will always stand in defense of our country.” Biden’s comments came as the U.S. implemented sanctions against the Russian government on Thursday and expelled 10 Kremlin diplomats from the U.S. over Moscow’s interference in the 2020 U.S. elections, its SolarWinds cyberattack and its ongoing occupation of Crimea. The punitive actions came after Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and suggested that the pair meet in Europe this summer. A senior administration official told reporters that Biden previewed the U.S. actions to Putin during their call and that Moscow has signaled it intends to respond both publicly and “in other formats.” Biden said Thursday that his call with the Russian leader was “candid and respectful.” The president said he warned Putin that the United States would shortly be responding to the SolarWinds cyberattack, which targeted dozens of federal and private entities in the U.S., and Russia’s election interference “in a measured and proportionate way.” Biden issued an executive order on Thursday granting the Treasury Department the authority to impose a number of punitive measures against Russia, including “the implementation of new prohibitions on certain dealings in Russian sovereign debt, as well as targeted sanctions on technology companies that support the Russian Intelligence Services’ efforts to carry out malicious cyber activities against the United States.” “I was clear with President Putin, we could have gone further but I chose not to do so. I chose to be proportionate,” he said. “The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of escalation and conflict with Russia.” “We want a stable, predictable relationship,” Biden said, adding that “if Russia continues to interfere with our democracy I’m prepared to take further actions to respond.”

  • Biden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

    The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States. The investment, which will be part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will improve detection, monitoring, and mitigation of these variants by scaling up genomic sequencing efforts - a key step in containing the spread, the White House said. In early February, U.S. laboratories were only sequencing about 8,000 COVID-19 strains per week.

  • Public comment period extended for border surveillance plan

    The Department of Homeland Security has agreed to reopen the public comment period on plans to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along Vermont's border with the Canadian province of Quebec, Vermont's congressional delegation said Friday. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement that they have heard from many Vermonters in border communities with privacy concerns about the towers proposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Oath Keeper Becomes First Capitol Insurrectionist to Rat Out Fellow Rioters

    DOJ/Criminal ComplaintA heavy metal guitarist and self-described “lifetime member” of the Oath Keepers has become the first Jan. 6 insurrectionist to plead guilty and cooperate with the feds, prosecutors revealed Friday.Jon Ryan Schaffer, a 53-year-old from Indiana, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon during a Friday hearing. During the hearing, Judge Amit Mehta also revealed that Schaffer will be sponsored for witness protection. The plea, which requires his full cooperation with federal prosecutors in their ongoing investigation, marks the first time a rioter has copped to his crimes on Jan. 6. It’s been exactly 100 days since thousands of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Joe Biden's electoral certification. So far, 400 individuals have been charged in connection to the riots. Schaffer was released after the Friday hearing until his sentencing, though he must now submit to court supervision in the Northern District of Indiana, surrender his passport, and stay away from Washington, D.C. His release came after his attorney argued for no travel restrictions, claiming Schaffer is an “internationally known musician and recording artist.”Plea negotiations between Schaffer’s lawyers and federal prosecutors were unintentionally disclosed earlier this month after sealed Department of Justice documents were accidentally filed on the public docket. “The government’s ongoing plea negotiations with this defendant are the first and most advanced plea negotiations involving any of the over 300 Capitol Riot defendants,” federal prosecutors wrote in the April 5 filing. By pleading guilty on Friday, Schaffer will likely face a four-year prison sentence. The guitarist and lead singer for the heavy metal band Iced Earth was initially charged in January with six crimes for participating in the Jan. 6 siege while wearing a hat that proclaimed him to be an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.” Anti-Vaxxer Hubby and Wife Charged After Boasting Online About Capitol RiotDuring the siege, Schaffer allegedly sprayed multiple U.S. Capitol police officers with bear spray as they breached the government building. A criminal complaint also states Schaffer verbally assaulted officers inside the building. Long before his decision to storm the Capitol alongside his paramilitary members, prosecutors state Schaffer held far-right extremist views. “During an interview in 2017, Schaffer identified himself as an ‘anarchist’ and referred to the federal government as a ‘criminal enterprise.’ During that same interview, Schaffer stated that the 2016 Presidential election was ‘rigged,’” the complaint states. After the election, Schaffer attended several Trump rallies protesting the election results, including one March event where he told reports, “If somebody wants to bring violence, I think there’s a lot of us here that are ready for it. We don’t want that, but if they bring it we’re going to respond to that, trust me.”So far, prosecutors have charged over a dozen Oath Keepers with conspiracy, including Jessica Watkins, a 38-year-old former Army vet accused of recruiting members to “fight hand to hand” to take over the Capitol. Prosecutors describe the Oath Keepers as “an organization that characterizes itself as a militia of former law enforcement and military personnel and has often, as a group, urged President Trump to declare Martial Law in order to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College Results.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • Portugal reaps benefits of a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown

    While most of the Europe Union grapples with new surges of COVID-19 cases and brings back curbs on what people can do, Portugal is going in the other direction. After becoming the world's worst-hit country by size of population in January, Portugal has seen the pandemic ebb significantly during a lockdown that authorities began loosening four weeks ago. The country’s pandemic situation “is very much under control,” Ricardo Mexia, head of Portugal’s National Association of Public Health Doctors, said Friday.

  • Lawyer for the police officer who shot Adam Toledo complained that people hadn't asked how his client was doing

    Eric Stillman fatally shot the 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago on March 29. A bodycam video showed the boy raising his hands before he was shot.

  • Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

    When he launched his campaign to become Florida’s governor in January 2018, few expected Ron DeSantis to prevail in America’s toughest political battleground. Gaetz appeared at campaign events alongside DeSantis, played his Democratic rival Andrew Gillum in mock debate preparations and encouraged then-President Donald Trump to back DeSantis for governor. At one campaign stop in Navarre, Florida, Gaetz jokingly referred to DeSantis as “Batman” to his “Robin.”

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' mid-credits scene teases a major clash on the upcoming finale

    Episode five of the Marvel show indicated that one character fueled by rage is gearing up for battle on next week's season one finale.

  • Maxine Waters tells Jim Jordan 'shut your mouth' during congressional hearing with Fauci

    Rep. Maxine Waters ended a tense exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during a congressional hearing .

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • GOP congressman Jordan feuds with Fauci

    Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a tense exchange on Thursday over the country’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.

  • Jake Paul reveals ahead of big weekend bout that he has brain damage but will carry on with fight

    The controversial YouTuber said in a pre-fight media event on Thursday that he had "gotten brain scans" that showed early signs of chronic trauma to his brain.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are lone lawmakers to vote against National Marrow Donor Program

    In a Thursday night vote, the House overwhelmingly passed a reauthorization of the National Marrow Donor Program, which matches bone marrow donors and cord blood units with patients who need transplants. Overwhelmingly, that is, except for Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), reports CNN. The two lawmakers were the only nays in a 415-2 vote, though another 12 representatives didn't vote, including fellow freshman Republican Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), reports Newsweek. Greene's spokesperson Nick Dyer told Newsweek: "Nothing in this bill prevents the funding of aborted fetal tissue by taxpayers. It opens the door for the [National Institutes of Health] to use this bill to research the remains of babies who were murdered in the womb." Meanwhile Boebert said "this bill added hundreds of millions of dollars to the national debt, while not receiving a [Congressional Budget Office] score or going through the committee process." As Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) said on the House floor before the vote, the authorization greenlit "$23 million each year for 5 years for the cord blood side and, again, some $30 million each year for the bone marrow program." He noted the Be The Match registry, which pairs donors with patients who have leukemia and other diseases, has facilitated more than 105,000 bone marrow transplants and more than 40,000 cord blood transplants. Greene has continued to double down on her argument, asserting Americans "would be outraged if they knew" the details of the bill, seemingly referring to the authorization of stem cell research as detailed here. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'How a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigation

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 12 months in prison

    Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 12 months on Friday along with four other veteran democracy activists for helping to lead one of the city's biggest-ever protests. Organisers say 1.7 million people – almost one quarter of Hong Kong's population – turned out for a huge rally that formed the backbone of demonstrations that wracked the city throughout 2019. Mr Lai was among nine of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy campaigners found guilty of organising and participating in the rally. Many of them have spent decades advocating non-violence in their ultimately fruitless campaign for universal suffrage. Mr Lai, 73, was sentenced to 12 months in prison while four other campaigners were jailed for between eight and 18 months. Among the other defendants were Martin Lee, 82, a respected barrister known as the "father of democracy" in Hong Kong, who was once chosen by Beijing to help write the city's mini-constitution. They also include Margaret Ng, a 73-year-old barrister and former opposition lawmaker. Mr Lee and Ms Ng were also given prison terms, but their sentences were suspended. Mr Lai was brought to the court from custody, where he was being held after arrest under Beijing's new national security law. Seven of the defendants who had earlier pleaded not guilty submitted their mitigation on Friday morning.

  • The US is facing a supply-chain crisis as 21 cargo ships float off the coast of LA waiting to dock

    Port delays in Southern California are helping drive shortages and delivery delays in the US, as massive cargo ships wait weeks to dock and unload.

  • Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington

    Russia on Friday responded in kind to a barrage of new U.S. sanctions, saying it would expel 10 U.S. diplomats and take other retaliatory moves in a tense showdown with Washington. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Moscow will add eight U.S. officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of U.S. nongovernment organizations from interfering in Russia’s politics.

  • The coronavirus variant first found in Brazil is developing worrying new mutations that could make vaccines less effective, experts say

    The P.1 variant, first found in Brazil, may be able to evade vaccines, and can reinfect people who have had COVID-19, according to Brazilian experts.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz no longer wears a mask at the Capitol, falsely claiming 'everybody' in the Senate has been vaccinated against COVID-19

    This isn't Cruz's first time flouting public health guidance. Asked to wear a mask in March, Cruz told a reporter he was "welcome to step away."

  • Judge: R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial

    A federal judge gave the green light Thursday to move jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to New York City to go on trial this summer after several delays. Kelly has been held in Chicago, where he’s facing a potential second trial in the fall in a separate federal case related to a sprawling sex crimes investigation. The trial in Brooklyn federal court had been put off because of the pandemic.