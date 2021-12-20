Russia expels 2 German diplomats in quid pro quo move

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Monday ordered two German diplomats to leave in response to the expulsion of two Russian envoys after a German court's ruling that blamed Moscow for the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago.

Moscow has angrily rejected the Berlin court's verdict and the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the German ambassador Monday to inform him about the diplomats' expulsion in what it said was a “symmetrical response to the unfriendly decision by the German government.”

The ministry warned that Russia will continue to respond in kind to any “potential confrontational moves by Berlin.”

Judges at Berlin’s regional court on Wednesday convicted 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov of killing Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity. They ruled that Krasikov had acted on the orders of Russian federal authorities, who provided him with a false identity, a fake passport and the resources to carry out the killing.

The brazen daylight hit near Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park on Aug. 23, 2019 sparked outrage in Berlin and prompted the German government to expel two other Russian diplomats at the time — a move Russia swiftly reciprocated.

Following the court's decison, Germany expelled two more Russian diplomats with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calling the state-ordered killing a “grave breach of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The German Foreign Ministry denounced the Russian move as "completely unfounded” and noted that the Russian diplomats' expulsion last week was “an appropriate reaction” to the court's verdict.

“The German government strives for an exchange with the Russian Federation on the basis of international law and mutual respect," it said, adding that the Russian move "puts additional strain on this relationship.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

    Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow has denied an intention to attack, but demanded that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.

  • WTO to review EU case against Russian measures on state enterprises

    A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a WTO official said. The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27-member EU, has said that Russia since 2015 has gradually expanded restrictions aimed at replacing foreign goods and services in procurement contracts. The Commission has argued that this has happened through a mixture of restrictions including minimum quotas for domestic products and price preferences for state-related entities.

  • Ukraine accuses former president Poroshenko of treason

    Ukrainian authorities placed former president Petro Poroshenko under formal investigation for high treason on Monday, accusing him of links to financing separatist forces in the eastern Donbass region. Officials said the accusations against Poroshenko were related to similar charges against pro-Russian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, who has been under house arrest for about six months.

  • Expert says shoppers should stock up on Nutella as a hazelnut shortage looms

    Turkey's currency crisis is having a knock-on effect on the global hazelnut supply chain that could impact buyers such as Nutella's Ferrero.

  • Fossil Fuels to Drive Record Australian Resources Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has revised up its forecast for resources and energy export revenue on the back of strong coal and liquefied natural gas prices, even as the world tries to wean itself off heavy-polluting fossil fuels.Most Read from BloombergStocks, Futures Sink on Manchin Shock, Virus: Markets WrapSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveBiden to Issue ‘Stark Warning’ on Vaccination Amid Covid SurgeModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronEurope Braces for M

  • U.S. senator gets vote on Nord Stream 2 sanctions, in deal over envoy approvals

    Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will get a vote in January on his bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a deal struck with Democrats in which he agreed to lift holds on dozens of President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts. In the agreement reached early Saturday between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Cruz, the Senate will vote before Jan. 14 on Cruz's bill to place sanctions on the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline. The deal cleared the way for the Senate's approval of roughly three dozen ambassadors, including former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan.

  • Russian 'Orion' drone hit target in Crimea

    The ministry said in a statement that the new Russian UAV hit a helicopter-type drone during tests on the military training ground in Crimea.'Orion' can also conduct reconnaissance far apart from a base airfield for dozens of hours, the ministry said.

  • Cruz and Schumer strike deal on ambassadors, Russian sanctions bill

    Cruz and Schumer strike deal on ambassadors, Russian sanctions bill

  • Biden promised competence and order. Chaos and uncertainty are winning.

    The president has had successes. But a year in, his time in office has been defined by the disruptions, including on Sunday.

  • U.S. Backs Down on Spanish Olives to Avert EU Trade Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden closed another chapter on his predecessor’s trade disputes with the European Union by declining to appeal an adverse World Trade Organization ruling over American tariffs on Spanish olives.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Set for Biggest Three-Day Drop Since May: Markets WrapSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveModerna Booster Fights Omicron; EU Clears Novavax: Virus UpdateEurope Braces fo

  • Machine Powerhouse Germany Finally Wants to Embrace the Future

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of tinkering in a Bavarian research lab in the 1980s, electrical engineering student Karlheinz Brandenburg and his professor arranged a meeting to pitch a promising innovation.Grundig AG, once Europe’s biggest maker of radios, sent two engineers for a demo at the university’s tiny audio lab on the outskirts of Nuremberg. While mildly intrigued, they passed on funding the research, saying they didn’t see a way to use it.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boost

  • Tucker Carlson and Guest Bash ‘Gay-Friendly,’ ‘Woman-Friendly’ Military

    "We need a military full of type-A men who want to sit on a throne of Chinese skulls," Jesse Kelly said

  • Sununu won't say if he would support a Trump 2024 run

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday refused to say if he would support former President Trump should he wage another presidential bid in 2024, instead emphasizing the importance of next year's midterm elections.Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" if he would support a potential Trump 2024 campaign, noting his endorsement of the then-president last year, Sununu said he is "not even looking at '24.""Look, I'm a big...

  • Lithuania says migrant numbers from Belarus could soon increase

    Lithuanian Interior Ministry said Belarus authorities have ordered migrants to be cleared from a warehouse near the Polish border and from Minsk, which could lead to renewed attempts to push the migrants in large numbers into the European Union. At the peak of the crisis last month, thousands of migrants were stuck on the EU's eastern frontiers, in what the EU said was a crisis Minsk engineered by distributing Belarusian visas in the Middle East, flying them in and pushing them across the borders. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said it was the EU that deliberately provoked a humanitarian crisis.

  • Inspiration Insights: A better security blanket

    Many times in our lives we’ve come upon a situation where we’ve asked, or suggested, for something we know is right.

  • Governor: No one still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes

    All of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept through the state last weekend have been accounted for, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday. Beshear hailed the report by state emergency management officials and said he hoped it meant that no additional people in Kentucky would be found dead from the storm. “How about a piece of good news today?" Beshear said at the beginning of a briefing Saturday on recovery efforts.

  • The Witcher Season 2 Concludes With a Jaw-Dropping Return — Grade It!

    In typical finale fashion, things are an absolute mess atop Episode 8 of The Witcher‘s second season. Ciri is under Voleth Meir’s control, Geralt is on the outs with Yennefer, and Roach is but a distant memory. (Some of us are still in mourning, OK?) While Ciri’s consciousness remains trapped in her previous life, complete […]

  • Taiwan govt OKs Taiwan Semiconductor's new chip plant in Japan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has received approval to set up a chip plant in Japan, Taiwan's investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in a statement on Monday. World No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC said last month it would build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group.

  • Republican governor says Trump reelection bid would be 'bad' for GOP and US

    Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Sunday that a reelection bid by former President Trump would be "bad" for the GOP and the nation."Fox News Sunday" host Bret Baier asked Hogan if he believed that the Republican Party could win in 2024 with Trump as its nominee."I think that'd be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country. So I don't think he's gonna run, and I would - my advice be that he did not," Hogan...

  • Ray Dalio’s China Fascination Predates His Ties to Beijing’s Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- The visitors from China arrived in affluent Westport, Connecticut, on a singular mission: to learn the ways of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Set for Biggest Three-Day Drop Since May: Markets WrapSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges in Omicron WaveModerna Booster Fights Omicron; EU Clears Novavax: Virus UpdateEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeT