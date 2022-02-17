Russia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing at the White House
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Moscow's expulsion of the U.S. deputy ambassador to Russia was "unprovoked," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, while warning about the heightened potential of a Russian invasion into Ukraine.

Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the U.S. State Department said Thursday, confirming RIA news reports.

"Russia's actions against our deputy chief of a mission, who was a key member of the embassy's leadership team, was unprovoked," Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One enroute to Ohio. "Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will signal the U.S.'s "intense commitment to diplomacy" in remarks at the United Nations later on Thursday, Jean-Pierre said. She reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's warning earlier in the day that a Russian attack on Ukraine could come at any time.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harris stepping on world stage amid tensions over Ukraine

    Vice President Kamala Harris will face her highest-stakes foreign policy assignment yet this weekend in Germany, where she will try to keep European allies unified amid growing concern over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has made unverified claims that some of the estimated 150,000 Russian forces encircling Ukraine have been pulled back to their garrisons. White House officials dispute that, saying intelligence shows Russia has added 7,000 additional troops near Ukraine in recent days and has stepped up preparations for potential false flag operations that could be used as a pretext to start a war.

  • International Olympic Committee Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claim Of A Double Standard Regarding Kamila Valieva Doping Case Ruling

    On Feb. 16, International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams disputed Richardson's double standard claim.

  • Wall St slides over 1% as Ukraine tensions mount

    U.S. stocks slumped over 1% on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings adding to the gloom. Russia expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman, warning of a U.S. response amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said the threat of an invasion is "very high".

  • EU leaders push Ukraine diplomacy, show unity on sanctions

    European Union leader held a short summit meeting Thursday to push the chances of diplomacy to unlock the standoff over Ukraine and reaffirm their joint determination to impose massive sanctions if Russia invades its neighbor. The hastily called summit preceded a two-day EU-Africa meeting which brought the 27 EU leaders to Brussels. It did not go into deep detail of what sanctions should be used and how those measures would hit the economies of the member states.

  • Biden says threat of Russian invasion is 'very high'

    Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said that "every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."Asked how high the threat of Russian invasion was at the moment, Biden said, "It's very high." He added, "My sense is this will happen in the next several days."Biden said Russia has not moved back its forces from the Ukrainian border and the United States has reason to believe Russia is engaged in a false flag operation that Moscow would use to justify an invasion. But Biden said a diplomatic solution remains possible, which is why he had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to go to the United Nations to make a statement on Thursday."He'll lay out what that path is," Biden said. "There is a way through this."Biden said there is no plan for him to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Biden says there is a 'very high' risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few days

    Biden said he has "no plans" to speak to Putin, but that there is still a "clear diplomatic path" to avoid conflict.

  • Kamila Valieva was failed by the adults in her life – and it showed in Olympic meltdown | Opinion

    Valieva made awkward, uncharacteristic mistakes on her first four jumps, including a fall. She never should have been allowed to skate Thursday.

  • Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says

    Russia's armed forces are positioned to attack Ukraine "at any moment" and are continously being reinforced, Lithuania's top military officer said on Thursday, echoing warnings from other Western capitals. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were pulling back after exercises near Ukraine, but the United States and NATO accused Moscow of increasing its military presence near the border, not withdrawing its troops.

  • Valieva’s gold dreams dashed as Olympic figure skating brings dazzle, doping and all the drama

    From Nathan Chen finally achieving Olympic greatness to the doping scandal that rocked Beijing and everything in between, figure skating brought all the drama to the Winter Games. Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza hands out awards to deserving parties in recognition of the good, bad and downright wild action on the ice.

  • Biden Pledges to ‘Respond Forcefully’ if Russia Targets Americans in Ukraine

    President Biden pledged to to "respond forcefully" if Russia targets Americans in any potential attack on Ukraine.

  • Ministry of Defence posts map of how Putin could invade Ukraine on Twitter

    The West has been sharing its intelligence on Russian plans for Ukraine with the public.

  • Broken Valieva falls out of medal places as team-mate wins gold

    Teenager Kamila Valieva finished fourth in the women's figure skating at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday as a doping scandal engulfing the pre-Games favourite appeared to take its toll.

  • Video: Watch Kamila Valieva's Wobbly Free Skate Performance at 2022 Beijing Finals

    Watch Kamila Valievas free skate performance that made a fittingly dramatic end to the already tense 2022 Beijing Olympics for the ROC figure skater.

  • More than 160 House Republicans threaten to scuttle potential Iran deal

    More than 160 House Republicans are threatening to scuttle or rip up a potential nuclear deal with Iran, warning President Biden that any agreement struck without congressional approval will be opposed by members of the caucus - and overturned if Republicans retake power.In a letter to Biden on Wednesday, members of the House GOP referenced reports that Iran is asking for a "guarantee" that the U.S. will never reimpose sanctions as long as the...

  • Russia expels No. 2 US diplomat from Moscow

    Russia has expelled a senior U.S. diplomat, the State Department said on Thursday, the latest sign of tensions rising between Washington and Moscow as the Biden administration steps up warnings of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. A State Department spokesperson confirmed the expulsion of Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, and described it as "unprovoked." Russia did not offer a reason...

  • Ukraine intelligence shows no proof of Russian troop withdrawal -minister

    KYIV (Reuters) -The latest Ukrainian intelligence report compiled on Wednesday shows no evidence of Russia pulling back its forces from near Ukraine's borders, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters in an interview. Ukraine will only believe Russia is serious about defusing the current crisis if it withdraws its troops, military hardware and weapons, including forces deployed in Belarus for drills that are due to end on Feb. 20, he said. According to the Ukrainian military, about 140,000 combined Russian military and pro-Russian separatist forces are currently massed near Ukraine, including 125,000 ground troops.

  • Winning Women's Figure Skaters Will Get Medal Ceremony After Kamila Valieva's Surprising Fourth Place

    Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova, Kaori Sakamoto were presented with versions of the Beijing Games' panda mascot and took the podium ahead of the medal presentation ceremony

  • Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will cancel more than $70 million in student debt for borrowers who say they were defrauded by the for-profit DeVry University — the first time the Education Department has approved such claims for an institution that’s still in operation. At least 1,800 former DeVry students will get their loans cleared after the department concluded that the school lied about the success of its graduates in order to get new students to enroll. The action was part of a broader installment of $415 million in loan relief for former students of for-profit colleges.

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off